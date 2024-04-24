SpaceX lands 300th Falcon rocket during latest Starlink mission

By

During its most recent Starlink mission, which occurred last night, SpaceX landed the 300th Falcon rocket.

The 300 mark is split between both Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy but does not count as recovered rockets, as two of these rockets, a Falcon Heavy center core and a Falcon 9, tipped over at sea after successful landings.

This is a significant milestone for the company as it continues to push its flight cadence further than what nearly anyone in the industry thought was possible. SpaceX is currently on pace to break the 400 mark before the year is up, showcasing how often they are launching missions this year.

Yet to be officially confirmed by SpaceX, they are likely in the midst of building out another droneship to support Falcon landings and help maintain the current flight cadence. This droneship will probably enter service in 2025 and be sent to the West Coast to support launches out of Vandenberg Space Force Base.

For yesterday evening’s launch, 23 Starlinks, as part of Group 6-53, took off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 6:17 pm ET and delivered the satellites to a 43-degree orbital inclination. Deployment came just over an hour after lift-off.

The Falcon 9 that made the 300th overall landing was Booster 1078, which flew for its 9th time. B1078 made a smooth landing on the droneship ‘Just Read the Instructions,’ and is now on the way back to Port Canaveral. B1078 last flew just 29 days prior to this mission.

B1078 has now launched 4 Humans, 2 telecommunication satellites (on 1 flight), 1 classified payload, and now 6 Starlink missions.

