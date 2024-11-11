By

SpaceX reportedly signed a battery supply agreement with LG Energy Solution (LGES). Local media outlets in South Korea—where LGES is based—have reported on the agreement between SpaceX and the battery supplier.

LGES’ contract with SpaceX will reportedly supply batteries for the aerospace company’s Starship rocket and its trip to Mars. According to news floating in South Korea’s battery industry, LGES signed a contract to supply SpaceX with cylindrical lithium-ion batteries for Starship.

An LGES representative seemingly confirmed the news to Business Korea.

“We have signed a contract to supply power supply batteries for SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft and are currently developing the product,” said the spokesperson for LG Energy Solution.

LGES has supplied batteries to Tesla for a long time. In fact, LGES is producing 4680 cells for Tesla.

So, it is no surprise that SpaceX—which is also led by Elon Musk—would consider LGES when seeking battery supplies for Starship.

The South Korean battery supplier has previously worked with NASA, giving it experience in aerospace. LGES provided lithium-ion batteries for NASA’s space exploration suits in 2016.

