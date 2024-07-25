Tesla battery supplier LG provides update on 4680 cell mass production

By

Tesla battery supplier LG Energy Solution (LGES) recently provided some updates on its 4680 cell program. As per the supplier, the mass production of 4680 battery cells at its Ochang Factory in South Korea will be starting in late Q3 or Q4 2024.

During LG Energy Solution’s Q2 2024 conference call, Battery Planning and Management Director Noh In-hak stated that the company’s 4680 battery line in the Ochang Factory has been prepared, as noted in an E Today Korea report. However, he also stated that while LG has been looking to start 4680 production earlier than expected, mass production should begin in late Q3 or Q4 as initially planned.

“The new 4680 battery line at the Ochang plant has been prepared. We tried to bring forward the mass production schedule as much as possible, but due to internal maintenance and schedule consultations with customers, we plan to start mass production at the end of the third quarter or beginning of the fourth quarter as originally planned,” Noh stated.

Previous reports have noted that plans were underway for the Ochang Factory’s 4680 battery cell production to start in August. The LGES Ochang plant is expected to have an initial production capacity of 8 GWh of 4680 cells annually, which should be enough to supply 110,000 electric vehicles. Tesla is expected to be among the recipients of the batteries from LGES’ Ochang facility.

The LG executive also noted that the company is in discussions with numerous customers to supply 46 series battery cells with different specifications than 4680 cells. LGES’ 46 series batteries are expected to be produced at the company’s Arizona plant.

“In addition to the secured customers, we are in discussions with many customers to supply 46 series batteries with various specifications other than 4680, and we plan to supply these after 2026 from the Arizona plant that is currently being expanded,” Noh said.

