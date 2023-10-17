SpaceX plans to launch 22 more Starlink satellites tonight

By

SpaceX plans to launch 22 additional Starlink satellites this evening from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station as long as the weather holds up.

Set for launch on October 8, SpaceX was forced to scrub the mission as upper-level winds proved to be too much of a risk for what was supposed to be the first of two launches for the evening.

The other launch, which set 21 Starlink satellites into orbit from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:23 A.M. EDT on Monday morning.

SpaceX planned to launch Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral on Monday, October 9 and had additional slots on Tuesday morning, October 10, but the launch ultimately never took place.

However, SpaceX is in line to launch Falcon 9 this evening at 7:52 P.M. EDT from Cape Canaveral. Initially, the launch was scheduled to take place at 5:20 P.M. EDT, but SpaceX shifted the launch time to 7:52 P.M. and did not give any reason for the shift in time.

Targeting Tuesday, October 17 for a Falcon 9 launch of 22 @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 16, 2023

There are also six other opportunities available for SpaceX tomorrow, Wednesday, October 18, starting at 4:55 P.M. EDT until 8:23 P.M.

SpaceX wrote regarding the mission:

“This is the 16th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, OneWeb Launch 17, ARABSAT BADR-8, and eight Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.”

There are over 5,000 Starlink satellites in orbit currently, offering high-speed internet to those who have paid for SpaceX’s offering. Last week, Maersk, a worldwide logistics company, announced that it had come to terms with SpaceX to enable internet access on 330 own-operated container vessels, giving the crew the ability to use speeds of over 200 Mbps.

