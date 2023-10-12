SpaceX Starlink lands Maersk in new deal for Ocean fleet

By

SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service has landed a new client in Maersk, as the two companies came to terms on a deal that would provide the company’s Ocean fleet with internet access.

Maersk announced this morning that more than 330 own-operated container vessels will now have Starlink installed, enabling the fleet to access high-speed internet with speeds at over 200 Mbps.

The logistics company said the deal with SpaceX’s Starlink service “is a leap forward in terms of internet speed and latency, which will bring significant benefits in terms of both crew welfare and business impact.”

The deal will not only improve internet service for Maersk employees on board any of their ships, but it will also provide cost-saving measure by giving cloud-based business applications to a more reliable and strengthened ISP. This gives stronger remote support and will improve inspections of the vessels.

Maersk’s Head of Fleet Management and Tech, Leonardo Sonzio, said:

“We are excited to announce our journey with Starlink to provide state-of-the-art connectivity to our sea-going colleagues. The highspeed connectivity will enable our seagoing colleagues to stay connected with their loved ones while at sea. It will also propel the expansion of seamless cloud solutions, enabling our vision to digitalize our vessel operations.”

Starlink has landed several deals with large-scale companies and provides internet access from many areas where service is not quite as strong and robust as some companies want or need.

Crew members will also be able to hold video calls for professional and personal reasons and will have access to more stable and higher-quality connections, allowing for high-definition video.

“Maersk’s vessels are key to global trade, and Starlink’s high-speed broadband through the world’s most advanced satellite internet constellation will help boost efficiency through seamless connectivity no matter where in the world they are,” Starlink’s VP of Commercial Sales, Jonathan Hofeller, said.

SpaceX launched 21 additional Starlink satellites from the Vandenburg Space Force Base at 3:23 A.M. EDT on Monday morning.

The launch of 22 satellites from Cape Canaveral in Florida was delayed due to upper-level winds. There are over 5,000 Starlink satellites in orbit currently.

