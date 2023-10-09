SpaceX reschedules Starlink launch for 22 more satellites

By

SpaceX stopped its countdown clock on the launch of 22 more Starlink satellites on Sunday night and rescheduled the mission for Monday, October 9, at 8:42 P.M. EDT.

On Sunday night, high winds caused a 24-hour delay in the launch, which was set to be the first of two back-to-back Starlink launches for SpaceX.

Standing down from tonight’s Falcon 9 launch attempt due to upper level winds, teams are assessing the next available opportunity — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 9, 2023

This launch was set to take place from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sunday night, with the second launch set to be from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:23 A.M. EDT on Monday morning.

The California launch from a different Falcon 9 spacecraft launched 21 Starlink satellites earlier today. The launch from California was the 71st orbital launch of the year. When the launch from Cape Canaveral takes flight, it will be the 72nd.

Falcon 9 launches 21 @Starlink satellites to orbit from California pic.twitter.com/4gEHa07JPJ — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 9, 2023

SpaceX is prepared for potential delays in this evening’s launch, as it has also announced four additional backup opportunities that span from 9:32 p.m. EDT until 12:10 a.m. EDT, the latter time taking place early Tuesday morning, October 10.

After the launch, Falcon 9’s first stage will return for a vertical landing at sea on A Shortfall of Gravitas about 8 and a half minutes after launch, according to Space.com.

There were no issues with the launch from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base this morning, and the launch went according to plan.

The first stage landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship after a successful launch.

SpaceX will broadcast the launch from Cape Canaveral this evening on X, formerly known as Twitter.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

SpaceX reschedules Starlink launch for 22 more satellites