SpaceX recently launched Starlink Aviation, a service offering high-speed, low-latency internet during airplane flights. The company already has a few airlines interested in Starlink Aviation.

SpaceX plans to start delivering Starlink Aviation in 2023. It does not offer a long-term contract for Starlink Aviation, and all plans include unlimited data. The internet service would provide up to 350Mbps to each plane with latency as low as 20 ms.

SpaceX states that Starlink Aviation would enable simultaneous access to streaming-capable internet, allowing passengers to make video calls, play online games, and engage in other high-data-rate activities.

SpaceX states that Starlink Aviation is convenient to install. The Starlink Aviation Kit includes an Aero Terminal, a power supply, two wireless access points, and harnesses.

Airlines can install Starlink Aviation into their planes with minimal downtime. Plus, airlines can check on Starlink Aviation equipment during routine maintenance checks. Starlink Aviation hardware is under warranty as long as the customer is subscribed to the service.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved SpaceX’s applications to provide internet service by land, air, or sea through Starlink terminals. A few airlines have already shown interest in Starlink for their aircrafts, including Delta Air Lines. At least two flight service providers confirmed Starlink service would be available on their planes: Hawaiian Airlines and JSX.

