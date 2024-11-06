By

SpaceX recently reported that 270,000 mobile phones connected to Starlink Direct-to-Cellular on the first day service was available in states impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

SpaceX recently replied to ISED (Innovation, Science, and Economic Development) Canada’s consultation inquiry. Canada is researching the potential benefits or drawbacks of supplemental mobile coverage by satellite (SMCS).

SpaceX replied to Canada ISED’s inquiries about SMCS by providing evidence from Starlink Direct-to-Cellular’s (aka Starlink Cellular) temporary emergency authorization during Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which hit the Southeastern United States in October.

“The positive impact to affected communities was immediate. In just one day, over 27,000 mobile devices connected to Direct to Cell satellites. In the coming days, over 250,000 texts were sent through Direct to Cell—connecting loved ones, family members, and disaster relief services.

“Direct to Cell is still delivering thousands of messages while damaged terrestrial telecommunications infrastructure is restored. The swiftness with which the US FCC acted to enable this service was instrumental to its success,” SpaceX stated.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted SpaceX and T-Mobile temporary authority to provide Starlink Direct-to-Cellular coverage for T-Mobile users in states impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. TESLARATI talked with Florida’s CFO, Jimmy Patronis, about Starlink Cellular and its impact in the state after the hurricanes.

“So you know we’re very committed to using cellular, but in some cases, the Starlink has been a provider of information that…it’s been priceless,” Patronis told TESLARATI.

