Kia America returns to SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association), showcasing EV concepts built for outdoor adventures.

The SEMA 2024 Show is set in Las Vegas this year, and exhibitors are ready to showcase their best ideas and goods. Designers from Kia Design Center America (KDCA) exhibited the automaker’s ideas for a rugged adventure SUV and van, which also happens to be an all-electric vehicle.

“Kia’s rugged and capable utility vehicles have long been known for being versatile, adaptable, and comfortable to suit the needs of a wide range of consumers. We wanted to ‘level up’ the functionality and capability by developing these concepts that take those legendary attributes to the next level.

“Our vehicles already help people live their active and adventurous lifestyles, and it was fun to see just how far we could go with these latest concepts. The SEMA Show acts as a blank canvas for creativity and offers a glimpse into what Kia’s automotive future may hold,” said Steven Center, COO & EVP of Kia America.

Kia’s Adventure SUV EV Concept

The EV9 ADVNTR EV concept is a 3-row SUV designed to go beyond paved roads. It features custom front and rear facias for a more rugged look and reinforced rocker panels. Kia also increased the ADVNTR variant’s lift by 3” compared to the standard EV9. The 3” life combined with the Kia EV9 ADVNTR’s rugged wheel and tires optimized the EVs off-road capability.

Kia’s Adventure Van EV Concept

The PV5 WKNDR EV concept is Kia’s take on an all-electric van made for outdoor exploration. The automaker based the PV5 WKNDR concept on its EV PBVs, Purpose Beyond Vehicles.

“It is a highly capable van allowing expression of your lifestyle wherever it may take you. Lifted and equipped with off-road tires, it is an ideal escape pod for extended weekends in nature. The PV5 WKNDR EV VAN features a highly flexible and adaptable modular interior that can be easily and efficiently customized to maximize space and function – akin to a Swiss Army Knife on wheels,” noted Kia America.

