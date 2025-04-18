Starlink is advancing its India entry plans, with senior executives meeting Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Starlink senior executives and Minister Goyal discussed investments and partnerships in India. The talks are pivotal for Starlink’s entry into the Indian market. Starlink’s delegation, including Vice President Chad Gibbs and Senior Director Ryan Goodnight, met Goyal on Wednesday.

“Discussions covered Starlink’s cutting-edge technology platform, their existing partnerships & future investment plans in India,” Goyal posted on X.

The meeting with Starlink executives marked the first official engagement with an Indian Minister and underscores SpaceX’s commitment to the region, reported ET. As of this writing, Starlink has not announced future meetings with Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

SpaceX has already started preparing to bring its satellite internet service to the Indian market. The aerospace company has secured deals with India’s top wireless carriers, Bharti Airtel and Jio Platforms, to distribute Starlink equipment and services through their outlets.

Bharti Airtel announced its partnership with Starlink first, followed by Jio Platforms. Both wireless carriers aim to leverage Starlink’s technology to expand internet access in India and their customer base. SpaceX is also in discussions with Vodafone Idea Ltd.

“We are in exploratory talks with various Satcom providers, including Starlink,” commented Vodafone.

These partnerships position Starlink to tap India’s vast telecom market, with potential for further collaboration. Despite these strides, Starlink still awaits regulatory approval to operate in India.

As of November 2024, the company must fully comply with the government’s security regulations, particularly on data storage, to secure its license. The pending approval highlights the complexities of entering India’s tightly regulated telecom sector, where compliance is critical.

Starlink’s push into India aligns with its global expansion strategy, leveraging its satellite constellation to deliver high-speed internet to underserved regions. The partnerships with Bharti Airtel and Jio Platforms, combined with ongoing talks with Vodafone Idea, signal strong local support for SpaceX’s technology.

However, regulatory hurdles remain a key challenge. As Starlink navigates India’s security requirements, its investments and carrier tie-ups could reshape the nation’s internet landscape, offering a new era of connectivity if approval is granted.