Starlink is now available in southern regions of Norway

Starlink is now available in Norway, SpaceX announced today on Twitter. SpaceX also said that it adjusted the prices in most countries with service to better reflect parity in purchasing power among its customers.

Starlink is now available in Norway! Additionally, to better reflect parity in purchasing power across our customers, we’ve adjusted prices in most countries service is currently in. See if service is available in your area → https://t.co/slZbTmHdml — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 27, 2022

A quick look at the map shows that not all of Norway will have access to the space-based internet service right away. According to Starlink’s map, the availability is in the southern portion of Norway, and comparing it with this map shows that Starlink is available in Vest-Agder, Vestfold, Østfold, Aust-Agder, parts of Telemark, and Rogaland regions of Norway.

Credit: SpaceX/Starlink

Oslo, the capital city, is on the waiting list with the northern portion of the country. However, if you hover your mouse over the areas in the darker blue you can see that for the rest of the country, Starlink plans to expand service starting in Q1 2023.

Although SpaceX just announced the price reductions, Teslarati reported on reductions in Ireland a couple of days ago. Sawyer Merrit shared a screenshot of an email sent by SpaceX stating that the reduced pricing to €85 from €99 per month took effect on August 24.

NEWS: @SpaceX is reducing Starlink pricing in Ireland from €99 to €85 per month, effective 08/24/2022. pic.twitter.com/QgzIlZM0YO — Sawyer Merritt 📈🚀 (@SawyerMerritt) August 25, 2022

The news of Starlink being available in Norway comes just ahead of CEO Elon Musk’s visit to the nation where he will be speaking at the ONS 2022 Conference on Monday, August 29.

The topic will be centered around energy and Elon Musk will join several speakers including Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, Norway’s Prime Minister, and a few energy CEOs.

The conference is hosted by the ONS Foundation which focuses on hosting discussions on energy, technology, and innovation. To see the full list of speakers and learn more about the session, you can read more here.

