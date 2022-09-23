Starlink broke top 100 most downloaded iPhone apps on Wednesday

By

As Starlink becomes more popular for its high-speed internet services, its rise in popularity on smartphones will grow as well. It’s well on its way according to SensorTower, an app-tracking firm. On Wednesday, the Starlink app was the 54th most downloaded iPhone app for users in the U.S.

The Starlink app, which is free to download, helps customers set up and use the hardware to receive internet service. It also monitors the connection and the speed. At the end of the day on Thursday, Starlink had fallen out of the top 100 and ranked 107.

It wasn’t in the top 200 today but it is likely to change over time as SpaceX continues to expand the internet service. Wednesday’s ranking was a first for Starlink and Stephanie Chan, an analyst for SensorTower told PCMag that she could only speculate on the reason why.

“As for why it broke into the top 100 rankings yesterday on the iOS store, we can only speculate,” she said.

“It’s possible that because Starlink has been in the news lately (e.g. adding more satellites to its network, seeking exemptions so that they can service Iran) that it has helped raise awareness or bolster curiosity about it.”

The tracking firm estimated that Starlink’s total app installations on both the Apple App Store and Google Play totaled around 2.3 million times globally since January 2021. The top three countries that use the space-based internet service are the U.S, Ukraine, and Canada.

What’s notable is that Starlink hasn’t been advertised on any network. Starlink isn’t the only product by a company founded by Elon Musk that doesn’t need advertising nor is it the first.

“Its largest markets by installs are the U.S. with approximately 887,000 installs or about 38% of total downloads, followed by Ukraine with 806,000 installs (35% of lifetime downloads) and Canada with 209,000 installs (9%),” Chan said.

SensorTower found that in March, the app saw its highest amount of downloads after SpaceX began shipping dishes to Ukraine which has over 12,000 Starlink dishes.

Earlier today, Elon Musk announced that he was activating Starlink in response to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s tweet announcing the issuing of a General License to provide the Iranian people with access to digital communications. He also said last week that Starlink is only meant for peaceful use only.

Starlink is meant for peaceful use only — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2022

