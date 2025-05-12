Starlink services are set to transform customer experiences on ScotRail trains traversing the Scottish Highlands. The pilot program, launched in collaboration with Clarus Networks, aims to bridge the digital divide in rural Scotland.

ScotRail has partnered with Clarus Networks to equip six class 158 trains with Starlink equipment for a six-month trial. The Starlink-enabled trains will operate routes from Inverness to Wick, Thurso, Kyle of Lochalsh, and Aberdeen.

“This project marks a major step forward in closing the digital divide for rural rail routes. By harnessing the power of Low Earth Orbit satellite technology, we’re able to deliver fast, reliable connectivity in some of the most remote parts of the UK rail network.

“This approach helps overcome the coverage and performance limitations of traditional mobile networks – a challenge faced by rail operators globally,” noted Mike Butler, Clarus Networks’ Director of Rail & Innovation.

The Starlink x ScotRail train trial is backed by the Scottish Government, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, and the Scottish Futures Trust. It addresses longstanding connectivity challenges in trains traveling through rural areas. Starlink internet is expected to deliver the benefits listed below to ScotRail customers.

– Improved customer Wi-Fi service.

– Wi-Fi calling capabilities for customers and staff.

– GPS tracking of trains to enable joined-up public transport journeys.

– Live on-board CCTV access and download.

– Improved on-train journey information for customers.



These advancements align with the Scottish government’s push for better rural services, fostering community growth and resilience. Richard Lochhead MSP, Business Minister, emphasized that digital connectivity was a priority in the government’s recent Programme for Government, which supports Scotland’s economic resilience and equitable access to public services.

“As set out in last week’s Programme for Government, the Scottish government places great emphasis on digital connectivity. It supports Scotland’s economic resilience and helps everyone, regardless of location, to access improved public services and opportunities,” commented the Business Minister.

If successful, the trial could expand Starlink’s services across ScotRail’s remaining class 158 fleet. The remaining fleet covers additional rural routes like the West Highlands, Stranraer, Dumfries, and the Borders. The project may also influence the inclusion of satellite technology in future train procurements, setting a precedent for rail connectivity worldwide.

As Starlink services continue to expand worldwide, it underscores the potential of LEO technology to revolutionize rural transport. With strong governmental support and promising benefits, the initiative could redefine connectivity for Scotland’s remote communities, paving the way for broader adoption in the UK’s rail network.