Stellantis and CATL sign LFP battery supply agreement

Stellantis N.V. and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co(CATL) signed a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery cell agreement.

According to the non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Stellantis and CATL, the Chinese supplier will provide battery cells and modules for Stellantis’ electric vehicle production in Europe. Stellantis and CATL are considering forming a joint venture to fully support the legacy OEM’s aggressive electrification plans.

“This MoU with CATL on LFP battery chemistry is another ingredient in our long-term strategy to protect freedom of mobility for the European middle class,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “CATL is the industry leader in this sector, and together with our iconic vehicle brands, we will bring innovative and accessible battery technology to our customers while helping us achieve our carbon net zero ambition by 2038.”

For now, however, the MoU outlines a long-term collaboration between the two companies with two main objectives. First, the LFP supply agreement aims to build a technology roadmap to support Stellantis’ plans to produce “cutting-edge battery electric vehicles.” Second, the MoU aims to identify opportunities to strengthen the battery value chain.

“We are very pleased to elevate our cooperation with Stellantis to a new level. With Stellantis’ time-honored expertise in car manufacturing and CATL’s advanced battery technology, we believe the partnership will be a decisive step on both parties’ journey towards carbon neutrality goals,” said Robin Zeng, Chairman and General Manager of CATL. “We will remain dedicated to delivering more competitive and sustainable solutions for our partners to promote global energy transition.”

Like its agreement with Stellantis in Europe, CATL has teamed up with Ford to expand in the United States market. Earlier this year, Ford announced it would build a $3.5 billion battery production facility with CATL in Michigan.

However, the Chinese battery supplier has faced backlash as it attempts to expand in the United States. Ford has postponed construction on the battery plant in Michigan. The legacy automaker did not specifically state the reason for the pause in construction. Ford did state construction would be paused “until we’re confident about our ability to competitively run the plant.”

Ford’s partnership with CATL caught the eye of the US government. In September, the US Congress questioned Tesla’s relationship with CATL after Ford’s partnership with the Chinese battery supplier sparked questions about US taxpayer dollars flowing to China. Tesla formed a partnership with CATL before Ford. However, most CATL-powered Tesla vehicles were sold in China and Europe.

