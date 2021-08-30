Tesla currently employs ~110k people worldwide, confirms Elon Musk

By

Elon Musk recently shared a rather interesting update on Twitter — Tesla now employs about 110,000 people worldwide. This is quite impressive considering that in the grand scheme of things, Tesla is still just getting started on its mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainability.

Musk’s update came as a response to a TSLA bull on Twitter who inquired if Tesla had already reached the 100,000-employee milestone. Musk’s response revealed that the company had not only met the 100,000 employee mark — it had already passed it. That’s not bad at all, considering that the company is still ramping its operations in the United States and other foreign territories.

~110k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2021

Elon Musk did not share further details about Tesla’s worldwide employee headcount, though there is a good chance that the lion’s share of the workers today are in the United States and China. These are the two countries where Tesla has operational vehicle production plants, and both the US and China are massive markets for electric vehicles.

It should also be noted that the roughly 110,000 employees that Elon Musk mentioned are only those that are directly hired by Tesla. The numbers for indirect jobs related to the company from its supply chain are likely even more notable.

Considering that Tesla is yet to start operations in its two new vehicle production facilities in Europe and Texas, its worldwide employee headcount would probably grow even more rapidly in the near future. Gigafactory Berlin is still expected to start Model Y production in Germany later this year, and the same is true for Giga Texas. Both facilities are expected to employ thousands of workers as they ramp their vehicle production and as they launch their own dedicated battery cell plants.

Tesla’s worldwide headcount all but proves that the company is no longer a niche automaker that only caters to a specific group of consumers. With 110,000 employees worldwide, Tesla is now closing in on other carmakers like the BMW Group, which employed 120,700 workers globally in the fiscal year of 2020. It would not be surprising if General Motors, which employed about 155,000 people worldwide as of December 2020, would be overtaken by Tesla within the next few years as well.

