By

It appears that the Tesla Cybertruck ramp is seeing some serious progress. As per a recent post on social media, Tesla noted that Giga Texas has been able to produce 1,000 Cybertrucks’ worth of 4680 battery cells in one week.

The milestone was announced by Tesla’s official account for the Cybertruck on X. “Produced over 1k Cybertrucks’ worth of 4680 cells at Giga Texas last week!” the electric vehicle maker noted. The update was appreciated by members of the EV community, many of whom noted that the milestone bodes well for the Cybertruck’s production ramp.

Produced over 1k Cybertrucks’ worth of 4680 cells at Giga Texas last week! pic.twitter.com/DkIrGr2zTF — Cybertruck (@cybertruck) March 20, 2024

While Tesla has noted in the past that the Cybertruck is not really dependent on the company’s 4680 battery cell production ramp, the all-electric pickup truck was nonetheless launched with the company’s next-generation batteries. Thus, for now at least, one of the constraints of Cybertruck production is the number of 4680 cells that Tesla can produce.

Tesla watchers such as The Limiting Factor, who closely watches the electric vehicle maker’s battery efforts, noted that Giga Texas’ 4680 output translates to a 6.2 GWh per year run rate. That’s a 24% improvement compared to the 5.0 GWh per year run rate estimated back in October 2023. It would then be quite interesting to see if Tesla would provide some insights into Giga Texas’ 4680 production on its Q1 2024 earnings call.

Giga Austin Reaches a 6.2 GWh/yr run rate for 4680 cells!



The previous high we saw was an estimated 5.0 GWh/yr in October of last year.



Why did it take them 5 months to increase production by about 25%?



Based on what they said at the Q4 earnings call, it sounds like they had… https://t.co/yxspCTYEY1 pic.twitter.com/zzYDjoGEUd — The Limiting Factor (@LimitingThe) March 20, 2024

Giga Texas’ battery production activities would likely only get better from this point forward, so it would not be surprising if the facility’s 4680 battery cell output improves even further in the coming months. Even if Tesla’s Cybertruck ramp does not improve much, however, Giga Texas’ recent 4680 milestone suggests that about 50,000 Cybertrucks may very well be produced and possibly delivered to customers in the next 12 months.

Elon Musk, for his part, noted back in October that Tesla is looking to produce about 200,000 Cybertrucks per year, and if things go well, the all-electric pickup truck could increase its production to 250,000 units in 2025. Considering Giga Texas’ recent 4680 milestone, it would appear that Tesla is making some serious headway into its Cybertruck production plans.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla produces 1,000 Cybertrucks’ worth of 4680 cells at Giga Texas last week