Panasonic Energy signs battery agreement with Subaru

Panasonic Energy signed a battery agreement with Subaru. The agreement covers the supply of cylindrical automotive lithium-ion battery cells.

“Through this agreement, both companies reaffirm their commitment to contributing jointly to the resolution of various societal challenges, such as achieving a carbon-neutral society, promoting sustainable growth within the automotive and battery sectors, supporting local employment, and developing human resources,” stated the announcement.

Panasonic Energy has been strengthening its supply chain for lithium-ion battery cells in North America recently. Last month, the energy company signed a supply agreement with H&T Recharge for lithium-ion battery can supplies. It also signed a supply agreement for sustainable graphite for EV battery production in the United States.

