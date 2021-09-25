Tesla updates its plans for 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting

By

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced new updates for its plans for the 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting. The meeting will take place on Thursday, October 7th, 2021, at 5:30 PM EST, 2:30 PM PST.

Tesla has officially announced that the Annual Shareholder Meeting will move from its Fremont, California, vehicle production facility to Austin, Texas, where Tesla is currently in the process of building its second U.S.-based manufacturing plant. The meeting will take place at Gigafactory Texas, a new press release from Tesla said. Previously, the meeting was to be held at the Fremont factory.

The company’s Q2 2021 Earnings Call was held at Gigafactory Texas. Tesla may shift to Gigafactory Texas for all future Earnings Calls and Shareholder Meetings.

Tesla said it would provide any stockholder as of August 9th the means to join the 2021 Annual Meeting virtually at this link. The meeting will be virtual in order to accommodate ongoing public health requirements and concerns. “The virtual meeting will feature live audio webcasts, plus the option for stockholders to submit votes and written comments and questions on meeting agenda items. In light of the number of business items on this year’s agenda and the need to conclude the meeting within a reasonable period of time, we cannot ensure that every stockholder who wishes to have a question or comment addressed during the meeting will be able to do so,” Tesla added.

The meeting will cover nine agenda items that were listed in a 14A from that Tesla submitted to the SEC in August. We have listed them in an article linked below.

All stockholders as of the close of business on October 7th, 2021, are eligible to attend and cast their votes at the 2021 Annual Meeting from Gigafactory Texas. The company indicated it will announce more specific details regarding check-in procedures for the meeting closer to the date of the event.

The press release also contained details regarding eligible shareholder votes. Tesla stated:

“All stockholders are encouraged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the 2021 Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. Proxy cards, voting instruction forms and Notices of Internet Availability for the 2021 Annual Meeting scheduled for October 7, 2021 that were previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in meeting format, and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the 2021 Annual Meeting.”

