With its second-quarter results that include $11.958 billion in revenue and $1.1 billion of GAAP net income, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has all but proven that it could be a sustainable business. With Q2 2021 in the bag, after all, Tesla has now posted eight profitable quarters in a row, and that’s despite an ongoing chip shortage and supply chain issues.

As discussed in the company’s Q2 2021 Update Letter, Tesla achieved some milestones in the second quarter. Commissioning has started in some areas of Gigafactory Texas, and Giga Berlin is also moving forward. What’s more, Gigafactory Shanghai has also completed its transition as the company’s primary vehicle export hub. The development of 4680 cells has also moved forward. Even Tesla Energy hit some stride in Q2 2021, with battery storage deployments tripling year-over-year in the second quarter. The same was true for Solar Roof deployments.

The following are live updates from Tesla’s Q2 2021 earnings call. I will be updating this article in real-time, so please keep refreshing the page to view the latest updates on this story. The first entry starts at the bottom of the page.

14:15 PT – And that’s eight profitable quarters, ladies and gents. It’s pretty amazing that just a couple of years ago, there were still big questions whether Tesla could be a sustainable business. Back then, thinking that Tesla would be profitable for a year straight already seemed like a longshot. How things change.

Anyway, we’re 15 minutes away from the Q2 2021 earnings call. Perhaps this will be a memorable one as well.

LIVE BLOG: Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2021 earnings call summary