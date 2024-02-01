Tesla to add Adaptive Headlights to Model Y and legacy Model

By

Tesla is adding Adaptive Headlight support to the Model Y and legacy Model 3, according to documents released in Europe.

We covered the inclusion of Adaptive Headlights on the new Model 3. Basically, it makes the headlights more effective for drivers while also increasing visibility for both drivers and others on the road.

The headlights won’t dim altogether, but instead, individual pixels will dim to keep visibility as high as possible for everyone on the road.

Release notes for the Adaptive Headlights stated:

“The high beam now adjusts to reduce glare for other drivers and cyclists. By detecting other road users and selectively dimming individual pixels of the headlights, the high beam can remain on longer, enabling better visibility at night.”

The Adaptive Headlights are currently available on the new Model 3, but that appears to be changing.

According to documents on the TTF Forum (via NotaTeslaApp), European regulators have approved the Adaptive Headlights to be enabled on both the Model 3 and legacy Model Y. These are the only two vehicles that have currently gained approval for the feature.

The documents state:

“Introduction of adaptive high beam, Adding a windshield and a rear door glass option for Model Y.

“Introduction of adaptive high beam, Adding rear door glass options for Model 3H, Adding a windshield and a rear door glass option for Model Y, Correcting height of Model 3H, Description of braking system updated.”

The changes will likely be pushed through a software update.

