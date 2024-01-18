Tesla is launching new Adaptive Headlights for the ‘Highland’ Model 3

By

Tesla is launching new Adaptive Headlights in Europe, but they only apply to the new Model 3.

When Tesla started building and shipping the new Model 3, labeled “Highland,” in some instances, one of the most evident changes was the headlights, along with other cosmetic updates.

However, Tesla is now rolling out the Adaptive Headlights for the Model 3 Highland with the software update version 2024.2, but it only applies to the vehicles in Europe, at least for now.

The release notes state that these new Adaptive Headlights will “adjust to reduce glare for other drivers and cyclists,” and that they will still enable better visibility at night for the driver by dimming certain pixels of the headlight:

“The high beam now adjusts to reduce glare for other drivers and cyclists. By detecting other road users and selectively dimming individual pixels of the headlights, the high beam can remain on longer, enabling better visibility at night.

To turn it on, go to Lighting > Adaptive High Beam in your vehicle settings.”

The change was first spotted by user dracon on the TTF Forum (via Not a Tesla App).

Other changes in the 2024.2 software update include worldwide security fixes and improvements.

In December, Tesla received approval from European authorities to utilize the Adaptive Headlights on the new Model 3.

