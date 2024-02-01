Here’s a list of every county suing Tesla for its handling of hazardous waste

By

Tesla is being sued by two dozen California counties for its handling of hazardous material at its Fremont Factory.

Yesterday, it was reported that various counties in California were suing Tesla for violations of the State’s health code for “intentional or negligent disposal of hazardous waste.”

The complaint was filed on Tuesday, and the counties claim that Tesla “handled, transported, stored, managed, used, and disposed of hazardous materials, and continues to do so at and/or from its Facilities, in the ordinary course of operations, including those relating to the servicing of electric vehicles and the development and manufacture of electric vehicles and electric vehicle parts, including batteries.”

Tesla is said to use lubricating oils, brake fluids, lead acid batteries, aerosols, antifreeze, cleaning fluids, propane, paint, acetone, liquefied petroleum gas, adhesives, and diesel fuel at its Fremont Factory in Northern California.

The State of California claims that Tesla violated nine different issues related to hazardous waste, including disposal, transportation, training, and handling.

However, none of the reports, including the initial one from Reuters, listed all counties that chose to partake in the complaint.

The California counties involved in the lawsuit include:

San Joaquin County

Alameda County

Butte County

Contra Costa County

Fresno County

Kern County

Los Angeles County

Marin County

Monterey County

Orange County

Placer County

Riverside County

Sacramento County

San Bernardino County

San Diego County

San Francisco County

San Luis Obispo County

San Mateo County

Santa Barbara County

Santa Clara County

Solano County

Sonoma County

Stanislaus County

Tulare County

Ventura County

Tesla has dealt with environmental lawsuits in the past, including one with the EPA, in which it paid $275,000 in penalties after air pollutant records were not kept from painting operations at the Fremont Factory.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Here’s a list of every county suing Tesla for its handling of hazardous waste