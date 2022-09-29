By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently provided a teaser on what will be happening during the company’s AI Day 2 event this Friday. Considering Musk’s recent comments, it appears that AI Day 2 will be filled to the brim with exciting discussions and demos of next-generation tech.

This is not Tesla’s first AI Day. Last year, the electric vehicle maker held a similar event, outlining the company’s work in artificial intelligence. During the event, Tesla held an extensive discussion on its neural networks, Dojo supercomputer, and humanoid robot, the Tesla Bot (Optimus). Interestingly enough, mainstream coverage of the event later suggested that AI Day was underwhelming or disappointing.

Tesla seems to be putting in some effort to ensure that AI Day 2 will be received a bit more positively, at least with regards to hardware demos. In a recent interaction on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk provided a short but exciting teaser for what will transpire in the upcoming event. “There will be lots of technical detail & cool hardware demos,” Musk wrote.

There will be lots of technical detail & cool hardware demos — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2022

Musk’s post is quite exciting, especially since Tesla did not really hold any product demos on last year’s AI Day. This seemed to be hinted at in AI Day 2’s invitations, as images of the invite shared online suggested that the event will last from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. PST on September 30, 2022. That’s a full six hours, and only a portion of it will likely be allotted to presentations.

What is particularly interesting about Musk’s update was his specific mention of “cool hardware demos.” AI Day 2’s invites heavily featured two upcoming products — the Cybertruck and the Tesla Bot (Optimus) — so it would not be surprising if attendees of the event were allowed to interact with the all-electric pickup truck and the robot. Both the Cybertruck and Optimus, after all, represent Tesla’s next generation of consumer products.

Pretty much. AI/robotics engineers who understand what problems need to be solved will like what they see. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2022

As per Musk’s previous statements, the Tesla Cybertruck will be the first vehicle in the EV maker’s lineup that will be equipped with the Hardware 4 computer. Very little is known about Hardware 4 for now, though speculations are high that its details will be discussed in AI Day 2. The Tesla Bot, on the other hand, has been described by Elon Musk as one of the company’s most disruptive creations — one that can be worth more than Tesla’s automotive business.

That being said, Tesla followers should probably brace themselves for some negative reports following AI Day 2. Events like AI Day 2 tend to be extremely technical, resulting in them being appreciated by Tesla’s target audience and misunderstood by laymen and skeptics. This has happened several times in the past, from Autonomy Day in 2019, to Battery Day in 2020, to the first AI Day event last year. These events were positively received by individuals with technical know-how, but they were widely panned in mainstream media.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla AI Day 2 will feature “hardware demos” and tons of technical details: Elon Musk