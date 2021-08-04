Tesla sends out AI Day invitations with interesting teaser

By

With AI Day approaching in a few weeks, Tesla has started sending out invitations to the highly-anticipated event. Tesla’s invitations, including the wording in its RSVP page, suggest that the company may be discussing some interesting topics for AI Day.

Immediately noticeable in the AI Day invites is an image showing what seems to be a stack of computer hardware. Very little is known about this yet-to-be-announced hardware, though it was initially teased by legendary mechanical engineer Dennis Hong online. This fueled speculations that the image was likely related to Tesla’s Dojo Supercomputer, which would be used to train Autopilot software.

Tesla AI Day invite, via @TeslaPodcast for @TheStreet “an inside look at what’s next for AI at Tesla beyond our vehicle fleet” So robots? 🤖 pic.twitter.com/QTZT6PlyM2 — Whole Mars 🤖 (@WholeMarsBlog) August 4, 2021

A look at the RSVP page for the event shows a rather interesting description of the upcoming event.

“Join us in Palo Alto, CA on August 19, 2021, at 5 p.m. PDT. This invite-only event will feature a keynote by Elon, hardware and software demos from Tesla engineers, test rides in Model S Plaid, and more. Attendees will be among the first to see our latest developments in supercomputing and neural network training. They’ll also get an inside look at what’s next for AI at Tesla beyond our vehicle fleet.

“If you have received an email invitation for this event, please submit the form below using the same email address to let us know you’d like to attend. Space is limited, and we will be confirming the attendee list closer to the event date. If you are chosen to attend AI Day, you will receive an email confirmation with additional event details.”

Arguably the most noticeable portion from AI Day’s RSVP page is the sentence referencing what is “next for AI at Tesla beyond our vehicle fleet.” Granted, Tesla is also using its software prowess for its energy products with products like Autobidder, but Elon Musk has also noted in the past that long term, people would likely think of Tesla as an AI robotics company. AI Day seems to be a good venue to touch on some of these initiatives.

Tesla’s AI Day is scheduled for August 19, 2021, at 5 p.m. PST. The event would be held in Palo Alto, CA. It remains to be seen as well if Tesla would be holding AI Day independently similar to Autonomy Day, or together with its Annual Shareholder Meeting like Battery Day last year.

