Tesla App update shows Vehicle Sharing features could come soon

Tesla is set to update its Smartphone Application with new features that would enable vehicle sharing between drivers, and it could be on the way very soon.

Tesla vehicle sharing has been the plan of the automaker for some time, especially after its mass-market Model 3 and Model Y vehicles became scaled and have been under regular production for several years. The two vehicles are Tesla’s most popular and would be the most ideal candidates for vehicle sharing features that would allow owners to make reasonable sums of money by simply loaning the cars out. In the past, Tesla has estimated that vehicle sharing services, along with the company’s Robotaxi fleet, could make owners up to $40,000 per year.

Over the years, Tesla has slowly added features that would hint toward an eventual vehicle sharing program. In April 2019, CEO Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla’s cabin-facing camera would be used to monitor occupant behavior in the ride-sharing and Robotaxi programs, which come from vehicle sharing. “It’s there for when we start competing with Uber/Lyft & people allow their car to earn money for them as part of the Tesla shared autonomy fleet. In case someone messes up your car, you can check the video,” Musk wrote.

Additionally, in April 2020, Tesla launched the “Car Access” feature, which allowed primary vehicle owners to add drivers to the car, giving them permissible access to the vehicle. This essentially gave the “new driver” access to the Tesla App, letting them control the vehicle from anywhere. We tried it with a Tesla in California, while I operated the car in Pennsylvania.

Now there is evidence that more Vehicle Sharing features could be added to the app. @Tesla_App_iOS on Twitter tracks updates to the Tesla Smartphone application, and new software coding showed that vehicle sharing features could be introduced.

Version 4.3.1 has been released here’s what we’ve found:

-Sharing your Tesla vehicle with others

-Asset for vehicle sharing

-Endpoints related to vehicle sharing That’s about it in this update, if we find anything else we will add to this thread! Have a great night! pic.twitter.com/xkR7Qluk5z — Tesla App Updates (iOS) (@Tesla_App_iOS) December 3, 2021

Ultimately, this is likely another step toward ride-sharing, Robotaxi, and general vehicle sharing services. However, Tesla is nearing the introduction of autonomous vehicles with every mile driven thanks to its Neural Network. Its Full Self-Driving-equipped vehicles, especially in the Beta program, are accumulating vast amounts of data that make the vehicle’s performance more accurate and robust. Eventually, this will lead to Level 5 autonomy and the eventual introduction of the Robotaxi fleet. The features could also be ideal if a vehicle is being borrowed, especially if the primary owner can limit features and see how their vehicle is being treated with the cabin-facing camera.

