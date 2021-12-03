Tesla will start Cybertruck production at Giga Texas with new Quad-Motor variant

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the all-electric Cybertruck will have a Quad-motor variant, which will take production priority at Gigafactory Texas when manufacturing begins. Musk also stated that, thanks to the Cybertruck’s front and rear-wheel drive modes, the pickup will be able to move diagonally “like a crab.”

Tesla’s Cybertruck was unveiled in 2019 and was supposed to have three powertrain options for purchase: a Single, Dual, and Tri-Motor. However, after over 1.2 million pre-orders for the Cybertruck had been accumulated, Tesla essentially shut down the Cybertruck’s online configurator, giving the impression that major changes were to come for the all-electric pickup. Evidently, rumors started to swirl that Tesla would scrap the Single Motor variant in favor of a Quad-Motor powertrain, which would join the Dual and Tri-Motor setups Tesla already is offering.

Now, Musk has confirmed that there will be a Quad-Motor Cybertruck and production will begin with this variant at Gigafactory Texas.

Initial production will be 4 motor variant, with independent, ultra fast response torque control of each wheel — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2021

There is no evidence currently that Tesla will completely ditch the Single Motor powertrain, but it had the least amount of reservations on the online pre-order tracker.

It appears the Quad-Motor Cybertruck will have four independently controlled motors attached to each wheel, just as the Rivian R1T has. This increases the Cybertruck’s performance in offroad settings and or when confronted with challenging terrain. It increases torque vectoring and response as well, which makes the vehicle more confident when it is traveling over tough road conditions. Musk also stated that the front and rear-wheel steering capabilities will enable diagonal driving “like a crab.” GM has indicated that their Hummer EV will have “Crab Mode,” which effectively will help the vehicle improve its capabilities over difficult terrain.

Will have both front & rear wheel steer, so not just like a tank – it can drive diagonally like a crab — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2021

After Tesla shut down the configuration options on the Cybertruck Design Studio, most knew that changes were likely on the way. Tesla could launch the Cybertruck as soon as December 2022, but some have speculated that, with Tesla’s offloading of Cybertruck-inspired merchandise in its Online Shop, that the Cybertruck could be coming to the market sooner than anticipated.

