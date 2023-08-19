Tesla integrates Apple Shortcuts into iOS app enabling top-tier automation

By

Tesla has integrated Apple Shortcuts into its iOS Smartphone App, enabling top-tier automation for owners.

Tesla’s Smartphone App is somewhat of a lifeline for many owners, offering various features like Supercharger availability to navigation settings. But the automaker continues to add new features frequently to expand its effectiveness for those who drive Tesla electric vehicles.

Apple Shortcuts seems to be the latest addition.

Apple added Shortcuts with iOS 12 in 2018 for iPhone and iPad users, giving them the ability to create macros for executing specific tasks on their devices.

Possibilities are nearly limitless. For example, I have Shortcuts active on my iPhone for several things, but the most useful, in my opinion, is the macro that turns “Low Power Mode” on when my battery hits 30 percent.

According to Tesla App Updates (iOS), which first noticed the feature, Tesla is enabling Aple Shortcuts to Climate Control Features, Entertainment, and “Just for Fun,” which includes a variety of features like “Flash Lights,” Honk Horn,” “Open Frunk,” and several others.

Apple Shortcuts looks to be a part of the 4.24.0 Tesla App update and is now available in the App Store:

“Access your vehicle controls and climate from the Apple Shortcuts app.”

The addition of Shortcuts for Tesla drivers creates the possibility of an even more convenient ownership experience. Automated features can help lock your car when you are not within range as you walk into the grocery store.

Then, when you arrive home, the correct Shortcut could pop your trunk or frunk automatically so you can unload your groceries.

