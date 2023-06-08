Tesla’s Smartphone App set to improve as new features are on the horizon

By

Tesla’s Smartphone App is set to improve with new features that are on the horizon for owners, as coding revealed appears to show several new additions that will deal with vehicle operation and accessibility.

The Tesla Smartphone App is one of the key features and advantages of being a Tesla owner, as it shows things like state of charge, charging status, and other ownership necessities.

However, Tesla has done a fine job of making the app more robust over the past few years, adding new features like Supercharging navigation improvements, cabin camera streaming, and introducing new safety features.

Now, it appears a few new improvements are set to roll out in the coming weeks.

According to Tesla App Updates on Twitter, Tesla is set to roll out a new version of the Boombox, known as Boombox V2. This feature allows owners to customize their vehicle’s horn and driving sounds, and could be receiving improvements, according to coding found in the app.

Additionally, Tesla is looking also looking to introduce a new feature called “Self Park Standby Mode,” which could have to do with the recent hints from CEO Elon Musk that hinted toward major improvements to Smart Summon, Reverse Summon, and most importantly, Park Seek.

Park Seek is described as:

“When you arrive at your destination, simply step out at the entrance and your car will enter park seek mode, automatically search for a spot and park itself. A tap on your phone summons it back to you.”

Not A Tesla App initially spotted the coding Tweet.

It also appears there will be a new safety feature known as “Cabin Overheat Protection”

