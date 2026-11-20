News
Tesla Assisted Driving (TAD) lands approval in Italy, its 12th EU country
Tesla Assisted Driving (TAD), the European equivalent of the Full Self-Driving suite in the U.S., has officially landed approval to operate in Italy, the 12th European Union country to allow the suite.
Italy marks a huge accomplishment for Tesla’s approval processes in Europe, as it marks the first truly major European country to give an approval.
On November 20, Italy’s Ministry of Transport granted provisional type-approval for Tesla Assisted Driving (TAD), the company’s advanced driver-assistance system. Transport Minister Matteo Salvini announced the decision on X, describing it as “another step forward toward innovation, technology and the mobility of the future, whilst always prioritising public safety.”
Sono orgoglioso di annunciare un’altra importante novità per la mobilità in Italia.
Il @mitgov_it, dopo puntuale verifica tecnica di fattibilità, ha dato il via libera all’omologazione provvisoria del sistema di guida assistita Tesla Assisted Driving, anticipando il processo di riconoscimento comunitario, attualmente in fase di definizione.
Un altro passo avanti verso l’innovazione, la tecnologia e la mobilità del futuro, sempre mettendo al primo posto la sicurezza dei cittadini.
— Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) November 20, 2026
The approval followed a thorough technical feasibility assessment and positions Italy as the twelfth European country to authorize the technology, but the first among the European Union’s largest markets.
TAD, previously marketed as FSD (Supervised), will roll out in Italy shortly through an Over-the-Air update and will be available on a subscription basis at €99 per month.
This Italian green light carries substantially greater weight than the preceding approvals. The system first received provisional type-approval from the Netherlands’ RDW in April. Subsequent recognitions came primarily from smaller countries, like Lithuania, Denmark, Belgium, Croatia, Finland, and others.
Italy, by contrast, is the Union’s third-most populous member state and one of the traditional “big four” alongside Germany, France, and Spain. Its urban environments are particularly dense and present a more demanding real-world test for the system than many earlier markets.
The approval also follows a late-October conversation between Elon Musk and Salvini, after which the minister publicly supported a swift EU-level decision. Full bloc-wide authorization requires a qualified majority of at least 15 member states representing 65 percent of the EU population. Italy’s move adds meaningful population weight and political momentum ahead of potential discussions in the Technical Committee on Motor Vehicles.
Tesla marked the occasion with a video of a vehicle navigating Roman streets near the Colosseum, underscoring the system’s ability to handle the city’s distinctive traffic patterns.
For Tesla, the Italian authorization represents a strategic foothold in a major European car market, potentially accelerating both customer adoption and the case for broader regulatory acceptance across the continent.
Give the gift of Tesla upgrades.
Shop for someone else or treat yourself. Get more shopping power with a Teslarati gift card.
News
Tesla Cybercab’s ‘Autonomy Subscription’ covers all bases for a self-driving car
Tesla Cybercab is now officially available for personal-use orders to those the company has invited to purchase the car near Austin, Texas.
The two-seat car void of a steering wheel and pedals requires Tesla’s $299 per month “Autonomy Subscription,” as the company has made it abundantly clear that Cybercab “will not operate without an active Autonomy Subscription.”
This was the description of the Autonomy Subscription on the Cybercab. https://t.co/YJPkZkWKwc
— Sat (@sa_futurist) November 19, 2026
But what does that entail and why is it included? The Autonomy Subscription seems to cover all bases on both sides, ownership side and Tesla side, to ensure that the vehicle is functional, capable, and free of anything that could put anyone in danger.
The subscription’s core is the subscription to unsupervised autonomous driving within Tesla’s geofences. Owners control the trips through the Tesla app and the 21-inch center touchscreen.
Included features of the Autonomy Subscription:
- Fully autonomous operation with no steering wheel or pedals (required for the vehicle to function at all).
- Cellular connectivity, including Premium Connectivity features such as live traffic, media streaming, and Grok.
- 24/7 remote support available through the app and the vehicle’s touchscreen.
- Roadside assistance for issues including flat tires, lockouts, and charge depletion, with towing up to approximately 50 miles to a Tesla service center or the owner’s home.
- Tire inspections, rotations, replacements, and flat tire service.
- Windshield replacement, cleaning, and water-repellent coating.
- Wiper blade replacement and cleaning, plus washer fluid refills.
- Cabin air filter replacements.
- Exterior camera lens cleaning (including removal of film buildup on the forward-facing camera).
- Regular vehicle inspections.
- Unoccupied self-driving to and from Tesla service centers for scheduled work, along with remote diagnostics and app-based service scheduling.
Features are subject to change, and some third-party apps may require separate paid subscriptions. Insurance, registration, charging, parking, and general cleaning are not included.
Tesla also notes that its in-house Insurance is available, but not required for Cyberab.
Ordering screens that have been shared by those lucky enough to receive an invitation to order have revealed some new official specs.
The Cybercab carries an EPA-estimated range of 279 miles and can add up to 123 miles in 15 minutes of Supercharging, but that based on constant 65 mph highway efficiency. Dimensions are 69.0 inches wide, 55.4 inches tall, and 176.2 inches long, with 20.1 cubic feet of cargo space and 100 W USB power delivery. It uses eight exterior cameras plus a cabin camera (with washers on the exterior cameras) and has no side mirrors.
Warranty coverage includes a basic limited warranty of 4 years or 50,000 miles and an 8-year/100,000-mile battery and drive unit warranty guaranteeing at least 70 percent capacity retention.
Currently, it is limited to personal use inside Tesla’s geofences, but Cybercab owners can use them in any of the currently active Robotaxi areas.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk reveals Tesla’s next vehicle without a steering wheel
Elon Musk says Tesla plans a driverless Model Y for families too big for Cybercab.
Tesla is planning a driverless version of the Model Y with room for six or seven people, Elon Musk said this week, giving families and groups an alternative to the two-seat Cybercab. Speaking remotely from China at the New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Musk said the vehicle would have no steering wheel or pedals. He did not give a launch date, price or production location.
The idea came up when Andrew Ross Sorkin asked whether Tesla would eventually stop selling conventional cars as it shifts Cybertruck capacity toward the Cybercab. Musk defended the two-seat design, saying average occupancy is about 1.2 people per car and that a two-seater covers roughly 90 percent of passenger miles. Bigger groups, he said, would be served by the larger autonomous Model Y.
Sorkin also mentioned he had ordered a Model Y L for his family and was still waiting on it. Musk called the six-seat, long-wheelbase SUV Tesla’s most popular car and suggested all Model Y production might need to move to the longer version. “It’s what most people seem to want,” Musk said, though he did not announce any change to Tesla’s production lines.
A driverless Model Y would add a third vehicle to Tesla’s autonomous lineup. Model Y Robotaxis already run 24 hours a day in eight cities, and Cybercab rides expanded to Dallas on Thursday after launching in Austin in September, as Teslarati reported. Tesla also began inviting select customers to buy a Cybercab for personal use last week at $29,990, with deliveries targeted for December.
Musk also addressed whether a Tesla and SpaceX merger should pay out under his compensation plan. Under the change in control terms of his 2025 CEO award, a deal could accelerate vesting, Electrek has noted. Musk said it should not. “I don’t think I should be compensated with any kind of award just for doing a merger. That would be unreasonable and not right,” he said. “You should keep your deals and stay true to your word.”
On the merger itself, Musk said the companies would “probably” be better together because of growing overlap in AI, chips and robotics, but stressed the decision rests with independent committees and shareholders, and that a Tesla vote “may or may not succeed.” Tesla holds its annual shareholder meeting on December 3, with merger talks reportedly progressing toward a possible announcement as soon as December.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk makes surprise stop at Giga Shanghai with a message for Tesla’s China team
Elon Musk flew overnight to Giga Shanghai to personally thank Tesla’s China and APAC teams.
Elon Musk made an overnight stop at Gigafactory Shanghai on Thursday, flying in from Shenzhen to thank Tesla’s China and Asia-Pacific teams in person during a 24-hour trip to China. Tesla vice president Grace Tao confirmed the visit in a Weibo post, saying Musk met employees face to face, praised the Shanghai team’s manufacturing capabilities and execution, and discussed progress on driver assistance and humanoid robots.
Photos from the visit show Musk at the center of a large group of factory workers. “Let’s make the future look like the future,” he told the team, according to posts from the event that Musk shared on X. Attendees also said he urged employees to spend their time and resources on becoming truly useful and building products that matter to humanity, rather than chasing short-term speculation.
The trip was tied to APEC Leaders’ Week in Shenzhen, where Musk traveled as part of President Trump’s Asia delegation. It is also why he joined Wednesday’s New York Times DealBook Summit remotely, writing beforehand, “I will be in China, so it will be digital me.”
Before arriving in Shanghai, Musk met in Shenzhen with Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade. A CCTV-affiliated account reported that Musk pledged Tesla would keep increasing production in China, though it gave no target or timeline.
Giga Shanghai remains Tesla’s most productive factory. It shipped 810,889 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the first ten months of 2026, up 21.4 percent from a year earlier, according to figures cited by Reuters, and Tesla’s third quarter update lists its installed capacity at more than 950,000 vehicles a year.
Most of that output is now leaving China. Of the 67,829 vehicles Shanghai shipped in October, 59,012 were exports, leaving 8,817 for domestic buyers. Tesla’s China retail sales were down 66 percent from a year earlier that month, the lowest since July 2022, according to CnEVPost.
Musk’s comments on driver assistance will be watched closely by Chinese owners, who are still waiting on a full rollout of Tesla’s supervised self-driving software. Musk said a year ago he hoped for full approval in China around early 2026, but Tesla has not announced a launch date, as Teslarati has reported. The country is also a key test of Musk’s broader pitch: autonomy and Optimus are the businesses he has said will make up the vast majority of Tesla’s future value.