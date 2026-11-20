Tesla Assisted Driving (TAD), the European equivalent of the Full Self-Driving suite in the U.S., has officially landed approval to operate in Italy, the 12th European Union country to allow the suite.

Italy marks a huge accomplishment for Tesla’s approval processes in Europe, as it marks the first truly major European country to give an approval.

On November 20, Italy’s Ministry of Transport granted provisional type-approval for Tesla Assisted Driving (TAD), the company’s advanced driver-assistance system. Transport Minister Matteo Salvini announced the decision on X, describing it as “another step forward toward innovation, technology and the mobility of the future, whilst always prioritising public safety.”

Sono orgoglioso di annunciare un’altra importante novità per la mobilità in Italia. Il @mitgov_it, dopo puntuale verifica tecnica di fattibilità, ha dato il via libera all’omologazione provvisoria del sistema di guida assistita Tesla Assisted Driving, anticipando il processo di riconoscimento comunitario, attualmente in fase di definizione. Un altro passo avanti verso l’innovazione, la tecnologia e la mobilità del futuro, sempre mettendo al primo posto la sicurezza dei cittadini. Advertisement - — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) November 20, 2026

The approval followed a thorough technical feasibility assessment and positions Italy as the twelfth European country to authorize the technology, but the first among the European Union’s largest markets.

TAD, previously marketed as FSD (Supervised), will roll out in Italy shortly through an Over-the-Air update and will be available on a subscription basis at €99 per month.

This Italian green light carries substantially greater weight than the preceding approvals. The system first received provisional type-approval from the Netherlands’ RDW in April. Subsequent recognitions came primarily from smaller countries, like Lithuania, Denmark, Belgium, Croatia, Finland, and others.

Advertisement -

Italy, by contrast, is the Union’s third-most populous member state and one of the traditional “big four” alongside Germany, France, and Spain. Its urban environments are particularly dense and present a more demanding real-world test for the system than many earlier markets.

The approval also follows a late-October conversation between Elon Musk and Salvini, after which the minister publicly supported a swift EU-level decision. Full bloc-wide authorization requires a qualified majority of at least 15 member states representing 65 percent of the EU population. Italy’s move adds meaningful population weight and political momentum ahead of potential discussions in the Technical Committee on Motor Vehicles.

Tesla marked the occasion with a video of a vehicle navigating Roman streets near the Colosseum, underscoring the system’s ability to handle the city’s distinctive traffic patterns.

For Tesla, the Italian authorization represents a strategic foothold in a major European car market, potentially accelerating both customer adoption and the case for broader regulatory acceptance across the continent.