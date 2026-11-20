Tesla Cybercab is now officially available for personal-use orders to those the company has invited to purchase the car near Austin, Texas.

The two-seat car void of a steering wheel and pedals requires Tesla’s $299 per month “Autonomy Subscription,” as the company has made it abundantly clear that Cybercab “will not operate without an active Autonomy Subscription.”

This was the description of the Autonomy Subscription on the Cybercab. https://t.co/YJPkZkWKwc — Sat (@sa_futurist) November 19, 2026

But what does that entail and why is it included? The Autonomy Subscription seems to cover all bases on both sides, ownership side and Tesla side, to ensure that the vehicle is functional, capable, and free of anything that could put anyone in danger.

Advertisement -

The subscription’s core is the subscription to unsupervised autonomous driving within Tesla’s geofences. Owners control the trips through the Tesla app and the 21-inch center touchscreen.

Included features of the Autonomy Subscription:

Fully autonomous operation with no steering wheel or pedals (required for the vehicle to function at all).

Cellular connectivity, including Premium Connectivity features such as live traffic, media streaming, and Grok.

24/7 remote support available through the app and the vehicle’s touchscreen.

Roadside assistance for issues including flat tires, lockouts, and charge depletion, with towing up to approximately 50 miles to a Tesla service center or the owner’s home.

Tire inspections, rotations, replacements, and flat tire service.

Windshield replacement, cleaning, and water-repellent coating.

Wiper blade replacement and cleaning, plus washer fluid refills.

Cabin air filter replacements.

Exterior camera lens cleaning (including removal of film buildup on the forward-facing camera).

Regular vehicle inspections.

Unoccupied self-driving to and from Tesla service centers for scheduled work, along with remote diagnostics and app-based service scheduling.

Features are subject to change, and some third-party apps may require separate paid subscriptions. Insurance, registration, charging, parking, and general cleaning are not included.

Tesla also notes that its in-house Insurance is available, but not required for Cyberab.

Ordering screens that have been shared by those lucky enough to receive an invitation to order have revealed some new official specs.

The Cybercab carries an EPA-estimated range of 279 miles and can add up to 123 miles in 15 minutes of Supercharging, but that based on constant 65 mph highway efficiency. Dimensions are 69.0 inches wide, 55.4 inches tall, and 176.2 inches long, with 20.1 cubic feet of cargo space and 100 W USB power delivery. It uses eight exterior cameras plus a cabin camera (with washers on the exterior cameras) and has no side mirrors.

Advertisement -

Warranty coverage includes a basic limited warranty of 4 years or 50,000 miles and an 8-year/100,000-mile battery and drive unit warranty guaranteeing at least 70 percent capacity retention.

Currently, it is limited to personal use inside Tesla’s geofences, but Cybercab owners can use them in any of the currently active Robotaxi areas.