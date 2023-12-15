Tesla Autopilot ‘recall’ won’t make it to the Netherlands

By

The Autopilot “recall” that Tesla and the NHTSA rolled out earlier this week will not make it to the Netherlands, according to the country’s vehicle agency.

The RDW, the governing agency over vehicles in the Netherlands, said that it does not currently plan on a recall of Tesla vehicles over the same reasoning the NHTSA pushed a recall of over two million vehicles earlier this week.

The main reason for this is the differences between Autopilot functionality in Europe and the U.S. do not necessarily warrant a needed change for the European market. The capabilities of Autopilot in the U.S. are more robust.

In the U.S., Tesla’s Enhanced Autopilot features:

Navigate on Autopilot

Auto Lane Change

Autopark

Summon

Smart Summon

In Europe, it features Navigate on Autopilot and Lane Change, and Autopark, Summon, and Smart Summon are listed as future features.

However, the biggest difference in Autopilot from the U.S. to Europe is based on driver monitoring, which is what the recall rolled out earlier this week aimed to improve.

A spokesperson for the RDW told Reuters that “differences are, for example, in how the ‘drivers monitoring’ is done and the warning given to the driver when the system is abused.”

Tesla rolled out the update to fix the shortcomings of the driver monitoring with Autopilot with update 2023.44.30 this morning.

After the two million vehicles were recalled in the U.S., Transport Canada also initiated a recall of over 190,000 Teslas in Canada.

The fixes to driver monitoring will help to make Tesla’s default safety checks more robust.

