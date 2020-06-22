Tesla Battery Day just got a concrete date, and it will be well worth the wait

It turns out that the long wait for Tesla’s highly-anticipated Battery Day event will be a bit longer, but it will certainly be well worth the wait. In a recent announcement on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that the tentative date for Battery Day will be on September 15. But that’s not all, as the event will be held with the Annual Shareholder Meeting on September 15, 2020.

Musk posted the announcement this weekend, later adding that the event will be held in Fremont, California. Musk noted that Battery Day will include a tour of Tesla’s cell production system, among other things. Considering the location of the event, it appears that Tesla may be bringing investors to its secret and rumored skunkworks lab located at the company’s Kato Road facility, just a few minutes away from the Fremont plant.

Tentative date for Tesla Shareholder Meeting & Battery Day is Sept 15. Will include tour of cell production system. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2020

Speculations are abounding about what Tesla would reveal in its Battery Day event. The last time Tesla held a similar event was Autonomy Day in April 2019, and that included a deep dive and discussion of the company’s custom Hardware 3 chip. Everything about HW3, from its design to its performance, was discussed intensively. This same amount of attention to detail is expected for Battery Day as well.

In classic Elon Musk fashion, Battery Day has experienced some delays, a lot of it due to the coronavirus pandemic. If Musk’s recent Twitter announcement is any indication, this delay is due, at least in part, to the fact that the company seems determined to show its shareholders what its battery cell technology is like firsthand. And considering how impressive Tesla’s batteries already are today, it’s pretty exciting to see what the company has in store for the future.

Previous reports point to Tesla discussing its next-generation battery cells at Battery Day. These cells are rumored to be capable of lasting a million miles if used in electric vehicles, and decades if deployed as battery storage devices. If Tesla does discuss cells that match these speculations, then the entire electric vehicle industry — and the shift to sustainability as a whole — will likely change forever.

Among the remaining roadblocks for widespread EV adoption are the limitations of the current generations of batteries. Batteries today are capable in their own right, but they are still more expensive compared to a traditional internal combustion engine. Tesla’s rumored million-mile batteries are expected to reach, and perhaps even go beyond price parity with gas-powered cars. By doing so, Tesla would be able to accelerate the EV transition even more.