Tesla excluded from incentives in Canada over Trump tariffs

Tesla has been excluded from electric vehicle (EV) incentive programs in Canada in recent weeks, as officials attempt to retaliate against CEO Elon Musk and the Trump administration’s recent tariffs.

In a press conference on Monday, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said that the city would no longer provide tax incentives for Tesla vehicles for ride-hailing and taxi purposes, effectively excluding the brand from a program offering reduced fees for going electric. The news also comes after a British Columbia (B.C.) official announced last week that Tesla’s vehicles would no longer get EV rebates for home charging equipment.

“We are giving incentives for people to migrate into electric cars, except we will stop giving incentives, financial incentives to buy Tesla,” Chow said during the media conference. “We have certainly said that if you want to buy Tesla, go ahead, but don’t count on taxpayer money to subsidize it.”

The program is part of a citywide initiative to offer reduced licensing and renewal fees for ride-hailing vehicle purchasers going electric, set to run through 2029 in efforts to electrify the city’s taxi fleet and lower emissions.

The Toronto Mayor also went on to point out that “there are other electric cars around,” which fleet operators would have to consider She also addressed whether the city would re-evaluate carbon emissions goals in light of the Trump administration’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) doing so in recent weeks, saying that the city “would like to reduce [its] carbon footprint as quickly as possible,” but that it could always look at “whether or not the deadline makes sense.”

At the time of writing, the Mayor’s office has not yet responded to Teslarati’s request for clarification on how many vehicles have utilized the program. You can watch the full press conference below, with Chow discussing the incentive around 17:30.

Canada’s iZEV rebates were officially paused in January, according to Transport Canada’s website, and while the previous program’s funding was depleted, the previous contract’s had an end date of March 31. The web page also says that the “continuation of eligibility remains at the Minister of Transport’s discretion,” along with highlighting that eligibility ended on October 1, 2024 for vehicles from countries that do not have a free-trade agreement with Canada.

Last week, B.C. Premier David Eby also announced plans to remove Tesla from the B.C. Hydro EV charging rebate program, as a provincial response to Musk and his recent involvement with the Trump administration.

“It’s just for Tesla and it’s because of Elon Musk,” Eby said (via CBC).

The Premier also said he felt that if taxpayers knew thousands of dollars would go to Musk’s company through the subsidy program, “they’d want to throw up.”

The B.C. Hydro program offers up to $350 in rebates to residents who purchase and install EV chargers in their homes. As of March 12, Tesla products, such as the company’s Wall Connector, have become ineligible for the rebate.

“I thought [Tesla products] shouldn’t be made available on a public subsidy program right now,” said Adrian Dix, B.C. Energy Minister, in response to a reporter this month after evaluating the province’s rebate programs in recent months. “I don’t think anyone in British Columbia needs to be told why, and I think most people would support their removal from that list.”

The removal of Tesla’s products from the B.C. Hydro program also elicited a response from Musk on X, who reposted the story, simply writing “crazy.”