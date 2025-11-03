Tesla begins wide rollout of Full Self-Driving v14 to Cybertruck

Tesla has officially begun the wide rollout of Full Self-Driving (Supervised) v14 to the Cybertruck about a month after the company started rolling it out to other vehicles in the fleet.

On Monday, Tesla officially started rolling out v14.1.5 to Cybertruck owners, the first FSD v14 rollout for owners of the all-electric pickup.

Owners have been anxiously waiting for Tesla to begin the wide release of v14 to Cybertruck, as the company said it would refine the suite for the vehicle.

Tesla has finally started rolling out to many owners, who are reporting that their Cybertrucks are downloading Software Update 2025.38.8.5, which contains FSD v14.1.5:

Tesla has to be more cautious with rolling out FSD on the Cybertruck than on other vehicles for a few reasons. Initially, the Cybertruck utilizes an all-wheel steering system that turns differently than the S3XY lineup. This creates a challenge for the Tesla AI team as they have to cater to this specific maneuvering change.

Additionally, the Cybertruck is much larger, and the exterior cameras responsible for seeing the vehicle’s surroundings are placed differently than those of the other vehicles.

This requires additional calibration to ensure safety.

The full release notes for Full Self-Driving v14.1.5 are as follows:

Added Arrival Options for you to select where FSD should park: in a Parking Lot, on the Street, in a Driveway, in a Parking Garage, or at the Curbside.

Added handling to pull over or yield for emergency vehicles (e.g. police cars, fire trucks, ambulances).

Added navigation and routing into the vision-based neural network for real-time handling of blocked roads and detours.

Added additional Speed Profile to further customize driving style preference.

Improved handling for static and dynamic gates.

Improved offsetting for road debris (e.g. tires, tree branches, boxes).

Improve handling of several scenarios including: unprotected turns, lane changes, vehicle cut-ins, and school buses.

Improved FSD’s ability to manage system faults and recover smoothly from degraded operation for enhanced reliability.

Added alerting for residue build-up on interior windshield that may impact front camera visibility. If affected, visit Service for cleaning!