Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’ steering wheel hints at Cybertruck ‘steer by wire’

The Tesla Model Y “Juniper” is nearing production it seems, especially as new spy shots of the vehicle were shared from China this morning.

More details about the next-generation version of Tesla’s best-selling vehicle are coming out, and speculation is running alongside at a similar pace, especially considering the first interior photos are now circulating.

Among the most focused details of the new interior shots of the Model Y “Juniper” is the steering wheel. With the first looks at the steering wheel surfacing today, Tesla fans and owners are speculating as to whether the vehicle will utilize a Steer by Wire system, something that the company equipped with the Cybertruck.

Steer by wire is among the best details that Tesla included with the Cybertruck, in my opinion. Many seem to enjoy the pickup’s ability to turn and navigate through tight situations and turns, making it easier to drive than other vehicles.

Tesla employees at showrooms have even said the feature makes it easier to maneuver through tight parking areas than the Model 3, Tesla’s smallest vehicle.

Nevertheless, the speculation regarding the new Model Y and its potential ability to equip steer by wire is being fueled by the new steering wheel’s appearance and its similarity to the Cybertruck’s:

The exterior shots of the new Model Y indicate that the vehicle will adopt a look similar to the Cybercab: a full-width LED light strip spans across the entire front fascia. It seems to be more modern in its overall aesthetic, and will obviously differ from the current Model Y design.

