Tesla welcomes Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia to Board of Directors

By

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has officially welcomed Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia to its Board of Directors after departing the company this past Summer after 14 years.

Tesla filed an 8-K with the SEC to reveal a new blog post to its website stating that Gebbia has joined Tesla’s Board of Directors, effective September 25.

“Gebbia, a designer and entrepreneur, has spent the last 14 years of his career as co-founder of Airbnb,” Tesla wrote in the blog post. The service he built with his co-founders transformed the hospitality industry, allowing travelers seeking local experiences to book homes in nearly every country around the world. Since the 2007 inception in his San Francisco living room, Airbnb has enabled mutual trust for over 4M hosts to share their homes.”

Previous to his start of Airbnb, Gebbia worked as the Founder and Lead Designer of CritBuns, his LinkedIn states.

Gebbia remains on the Board of Directors for both Airbnb and Airbnb.org, as well as an advisor role for the company. He has started working on his next venture, as his career is full of starting companies rather than joining them. He also recently acquired a minority stake in the NBA team the San Antonio Spurs.

In July, Tesla CEO Elon Musk congratulated Gebbia on stepping back from his role at Airbnb after “a wild 14 years.”

“It’s been an incredible journey I’ve joyfully traversed across my 20s, 30s, and now into my 40s. Yet, like any traveler, I often find myself wondering what else there is to explore,” he said in a blog post on his website. “After great consideration, I’ve decided to step back from my full-time operating role at Airbnb.”

Musk congratulated Gebbia for his work with Airbnb, and wished him the best of luck in publishing his next book.

Congrats on an incredible company with Airbnb, now for Book 2! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2022

Gebbia is also a bit of a philanthropist. Tesla wrote in its blog post that Gebbia “gives back via his commitment to the Giving Pledge, and serves on other boards and councils such as his alma mater, the Rhode Island School of Design, the Olympic Refuge Foundation, UNHCR, Tent.org, Malala Fund, and the Eames Institute of Infinite Curiosity.”

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla welcomes Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia to Board of Directors