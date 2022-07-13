Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s response to Trump’s lies: “Lmaooo”

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to another one of former president Donald Trump’s lies in a hilarious fashion.

It seems that the former President of the United States, Donald Trump, is following the footsteps of his opponents Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren regarding Elon Musk. Although he hasn’t taken out ads against Elon Musk, the former president has been making the Tesla CEO a focal point in his political rants. And Elon Musk debunked his earlier claims.

The former president said that Elon Musk told him that he voted for Trump.

Lmaooo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

Earlier today, Donald Trump posted a bit of a rant on his social network. It was most likely a response to Elon Musk’s earlier comments on Twitter about Trump. In a nutshell, Trump boasted about helping Elon Musk and said that he could have had Elon Musk on his knees begging the former president for help.

I’m sorry, but I just can’t see that scenario happening.

Elon Musk Debunks Trump’s Earlier Claims

Not true — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

Donald Trump said a few days ago that Elon Musk told him “the other day” that Elon had told him that he never voted for a Republican. Trump said that he told Elon that he didn’t know this and said that Elon told him before that he voted for him. Then he called Elon Musk “another bullshit artist.” I had some thoughts about this that you can read here.

Elon Musk debunked this lie in a response to Bongino Report. He simply said, “Not true.”

My 2.5¢

I think Elon was right to stand up for himself against Trump. He’s done so with Democratic politicians who have targeted him. He should do it when Republican politicians go after him. I do think he was a bit kinder towards the former president.

Yes, he described Trump as a bull in a china shop, but I think he was just sharing his own opinion of the former president.

I think from here on out, Elon would be wise not to play these political games. All of these politicians who vilify his name to capitalize on media attention don’t care about America or Americans. They care about money.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s response to Trump’s lies: “Lmaooo”