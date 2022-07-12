Tesla’s WARN notice filing was expected; 229 employees affected

By

Tesla’s 60-day Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice and its layoffs of workers were to be expected. Elon Musk has previously said that 3%-3.5% of Tesla’s employees would be affected by layoffs that were mentioned in an email and reported last month.

Tesla recently filed a 60-day WARN notice according to reports. Reuters reported that Tesla will be laying off 229 employees at its San Mateo, California office and that Tesla is also permanently closing down the office.

Tesla enthusiast, @SawyerMerritt pointed out that Tesla filed the WARN notice and shared a screenshot from Bloomberg. He also added that a lot of the Tesla labeling systems are automated now and that Tesla can hire labelers in other, less expensive parts of the U.S. if they needed to.

UPDATE: Tesla Files 60-day Warn Notice For Autopilot Layoffs In CA. The Layoffs Will Affect 229 Workers, San Mateo Office Closed – Bloomberg Again, A lot of these Tesla labeling systems are automated now and Tesla can hire labelers in cheaper areas of the country if needed. https://t.co/5f3NZKWbkT pic.twitter.com/QtDZute5FY — Sawyer Merritt 📈🚀 (@SawyerMerritt) July 12, 2022

TechCrunch noted that the San Mateo office employs 276 workers and that the remaining 47 might transfer to Tesla’s Buffalo Autopilot office.

This Was To Be Expected

It’s always painful when layoffs happen. In June Elon Musk sent an email to Tesla’s executives that Tesla was going to cut its employee headcount by 10%. Although there was no actual transcription of the email, Reuters said it had seen it. Elon Musk said he had a “super bad feeling” about current economic conditions.

During his talk at the Qatar Economic Forum, Elon Musk shared more details about the job cuts. According to Bloomberg, Elon Musk said:

“Tesla is reducing its salaried workforce roughly 10% over the next three months or so. We expect to grow our hourly workforce. We grew very fast on the salaried side, grew a little too fast in some areas.”

He added that a year from now, he believed the headcount will be higher for both salaried and hourly workers. However, for the time being, the headcount reduction will be between 3%-3.5%.

Tesla Isn’t Alone With Laying Off Employees

According to a tally by Crunchbase News, over 28,000 workers in the U.S. tech industry have been laid off this year. Markets have been hit hard in 2022 and inflation isn’t helping matters any. Add in geopolitical drama for a bit of spice and we have a toxic economical brew.

Coinbase, Netflix, and even Microsoft have been laying off workers. Earlier today, Microsoft announced that it was cutting jobs and “realigning business groups and roles” although it’s also planning to grow its headcount.

If a company wants to survive a recession, then it is wise to cut back when it is necessary. This goes for any business trying to survive our current economy.

Tesla’s WARN notice filing was expected; 229 employees affected