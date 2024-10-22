Tesla China sees 13,200 new vehicle registrations in Q3’s third week

By

Tesla China saw 13,200 new vehicle registrations in the week of October 14-20, 2024. This represents a week-over-week increase of 55.29% from the 8,500 vehicles that were registered in the week ending October 13, 2024.

Tesla China does not share its domestic weekly sales results, though a general idea of the company’s overall performance in the country’s automotive market can be inferred through insurance registrations. Fortunately, these registrations are closely tracked and reported by industry watchers, as well as automakers like Li Auto.

And as per Li Auto’s recent data, Tesla China saw 13,200 new vehicle registrations for the week ending October 20, 2024. These results suggest that year-to-date, Tesla China’s domestic registrations are up 6.7% compared to its figures in 2023. This is quite impressive, considering that until the third quarter, the EV maker’s domestic registrations were lagging behind its figures from the previous year.

Tesla China sold 88,321 vehicles wholesale in September, as per data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). Tesla’s wholesale results from September stand as the second-highest this year, just behind the 89,064 vehicles that were sold wholesale in March 2024. From the 88,321 vehicles that were sold wholesale last month, 72,200 were sold in China’s domestic market. A total of 16,121 vehicles were also exported to foreign markets in September 2024, as per the CPCA.

Tesla is arguably one of the very few foreign carmakers that is competing well in China’s domestic auto market, with the Model Y crossover and Model 3 sedan performing well in their respective segments. A considerable amount of excitement also surrounds the impending release of Full Self-Driving (Supervised) in China, though recent local reports suggest that the advanced driver-assist system may be released after the first quarter of 2025, a bit later than expected.

