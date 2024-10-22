Tesla publishes its Q3 2024 vehicle safety report

By

Tesla has released its Q3 2024 vehicle safety report. Based on the company’s figures, Teslas that are operating with Autopilot technology tend to crash far less than the national average.

In the third quarter, Tesla recorded one crash for every 7.08 million miles driven in which drivers were using Autopilot technology. For Tesla drivers who were not using Autopilot, the company recorded one crash for every 1.29 million miles driven.

For context, Tesla noted that the most recent data available from the NHTSA and FHWA shows that there was an automobile crash every ~670,000 miles in the United States. This suggests that, on average, Tesla’s Autopilot technology and its driver-assist features are a notable safety system for the company’s vehicles. Elon Musk mentioned as much in a post on X, stating that “Autopilot is a “major safety improvement.”

Despite Tesla’s growing fleet of vehicles in the United States, as well as the rollout of more advanced Autopilot features, the company’s safety results have remained quite consistent over the past quarters. Granted, in Q4 2024, Tesla recorded one crash for every 5.39 million miles driven in which drivers were using Autopilot technology, but these results were recorded during winter, when driving conditions are not optimal.

For context, Tesla recorded one crash for every 7.63 million miles driven in which drivers were using Autopilot in Q1 2024. In Q2 2024, Tesla recorded one crash every 6.88 million miles driven in which drivers were using Autopilot.

Autopilot technology is not the only reason why Teslas are arguably the safest vehicles on the road today. Thanks to their all-electric architecture, Teslas feature a very low probability of rollover risk and occupant injury. Teslas are also very rigid, allowing vehicles to survive crashes that would otherwise be more severe in comparable vehicles. This became evident during an incident back in January 2023, when a Tesla Model Y fell off a 250-foot cliff at Devil’s Slide in California. Despite the severity of the crash, every occupant of the all-electric crossover survived.

