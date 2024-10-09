Tesla China sells 88,321 vehicles wholesale in September: CPCA

By

Figures released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) have revealed that Tesla China sold 88,321 vehicles wholesale in September 2024. These results represent the second-highest wholesale figures from the electric vehicle maker this 2024.

Tesla China’s 88,321 wholesale results for September 2024 include vehicles that were sold domestically and exported abroad. Interestingly enough, Tesla China’s domestic sales during the month seem quite strong, as hinted at by the company’s new vehicle registrations in September.

$TSLA 🇨🇳

NEWS: Tesla China hit 88,321 units in September at wholesale.



This is the second highest figure this year! They did their best in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/oKP4vYy2kR — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) October 9, 2024

As per vehicle registration data shared by Chinese automaker Li Auto, Tesla China saw 16,200 registrations in the week ending September 8; 15,600 registrations in the week ending September 15; 13,800 registrations in the week ending September 22; and 22,600 registrations in the week ending September 29. These suggest that Tesla sold at least 68,200 vehicles in China’s domestic auto market last month.

Tesla China’s wholesale results for September stand as the second-highest this year, just behind the 89,064 vehicles sold wholesale in March 2024. Overall, Tesla China’s September results from the CPCA suggest that a total of 249,135 Model 3 and Model Y were sold wholesale in Q3 2024. This represents a new record for the company.

Tesla Giga Shanghai reported wholesale sales of 88,321 units in September. 🇨🇳



This leads to a new record quarter in Q3 of 249,135 Model 3 & Y. pic.twitter.com/o4z0ByvIm2 — Roland Pircher (@piloly) October 9, 2024

Tesla China sold a total of 675,758 vehicles wholesale in the January to September 2024 period. As noted by CNEV Post, these numbers are down 3.3% year-over-year. Domestic vehicle registrations, however, are up over 5% year-over-year as of the week ending October 6.

Considering that Tesla was able to deliver 462,890 vehicles globally in Q3 2024, Tesla China’s 249,135 vehicle sales contributed 53.82% of the company’s worldwide deliveries during the quarter. These results highlight the notable contribution of Tesla China to the company’s global operations, as well as Giga Shanghai’s importance as the company’s primary vehicle export hub.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla China sells 88,321 vehicles wholesale in September: CPCA