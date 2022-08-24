Tesla China dismisses rumor of 4680 cells in Shanghai-built vehicles

By

Tesla China cleared the air regarding rumors of 4680 battery cells being used in vehicles built at the company’s Gigafactory Shanghai facility. According to the post, rumors have indicated that China-built Tesla vehicles are equipping the company’s 4680 cell chemistry, which was unveiled two years ago at Battery Day.

“In order to protect the interests of consumers, and in response to the special action of relevant departments to rectify rumors on the Internet, the following explanations are made in response to several recent rumors about Tesla China on the Internet,” Tesla’s Customer Support account wrote on Weibo yesterday.

It makes two points, the first being that no Tesla vehicles built in China use 4680 cells. “No matter what kind of battery is used, the products we provide to customers can meet Tesla’s strict product requirements and well meet vehicle performance indicators such as safety, battery life, and acceleration,” the account then wrote.

Additionally, the company clarified that “recent hype by some individuals…about Tesla ‘is about to change its model'” is a rumor that “deliberately misleads consumers.” Tesla then said that it would encourage people to point them in the direction of those who are starting these rumors so they can be held responsible.

“At the same time, prospective car owners are requested to pay attention to the changes in the delivery cycle and arrange the pick-up time reasonably,” the company also said. “Vehicles produced at Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory are usually exported to overseas markets in the first half of each quarter and supplied to the domestic market in the second half.”

The second part of that quote was revealed by CEO Elon Musk over a year ago as Gigafactory Shanghai was supplying Europe with cars as Gigafactory Berlin completed construction.

Tesla has dealt with major misinformation campaigns against it in China for several years. After dealing with numerous fabricated stories, including several that put into question the effectiveness of Tesla’s braking systems, the company started suing those who made up stories about their vehicles failing.

For now, 4680 battery cells are being utilized for Model Y builds at Gigafactory Texas. Suppliers such as Panasonic have already started sending test samples of the cell to Tesla as they will eventually begin producing the battery for the electric automaker. Tesla produces the batteries in-house in California, but plans to begin manufacturing the cells at Gigafactory Texas by the end of this quarter.

Tesla China’s Weibo post was written as follows:

“In order to protect the interests of consumers, and in response to the special action of relevant departments to rectify rumors on the Internet, the following explanations are made in response to several recent rumors about Tesla China on the Internet:

1. Tesla models made in China currently do not use 4680 batteries in Plans for any new model batteries within. No matter what kind of battery is used, the products we provide to customers can meet Tesla’s strict product requirements and well meet vehicle performance indicators such as safety, battery life, and acceleration.

2. The recent hype by some individuals and self-media about “Tesla is about to change its model” is completely a rumor that deliberately misleads consumers. I hope everyone can provide us with clues, and we will hold the rumour-mongers accountable.

At the same time, prospective car owners are requested to pay attention to the changes in the delivery cycle and arrange the pick-up time reasonably. Vehicles produced at Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory are usually exported to overseas markets in the first half of each quarter and supplied to the domestic market in the second half.

We are very grateful that so many users choose Tesla because of their trust and love. We will continue to strive to provide customers with excellent products and user experience! Thanks again for your attention!”

