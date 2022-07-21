By

Tesla aims to start ramping 4680 cell production at Gigafactory Texas by the end of Q3 2022. By the end of the year, Tesla hopes the battery factory in Austin can exceed the Kato line’s weekly output.

Tesla Giga Texas already produced its first 4680 cells. Tesla has started “commissioning its first car sets of cells through the end of the line,” noted Drew Baglino, Tesla’s Senior VP of Powertrain and Energy Engineering.

“We are making progress on 4680 but right now—as Elon mentioned—we are leveraging supplier cells which we have in sufficient quantity to ramp Texas and Berlin. We expect to ramp til’ 4680 production exceeds 1k per week by the end of the year—hopefully before, well before,” replied Baglino to an investor question.

Baglino shared that Tesla applied its “learnings” from Fremont’s Kato line to the 4680 production lines in Austin and Berlin. Essentially, the 4680 lines in Tesla’s new factories are a carbon copy of the one near the Fremont Factory.

Tesla mentioned there were still a few challenges it needed to overcome with 4680 production at Giga Texas. Musk noted that Tesla had installed the second-generation equipment for 4680 production in Texas. It also continues to expand capacity at Fremont and Shanghai.

In his opening remarks for the Q2 2022 earnings call, Elon Musk noted that Tesla has enough 2170 cells to satisfy all vehicle production for the remainder of the year. The Tesla CEO also highlighted that 4680 cells will be important in 2023, not this year.

Tesla’s battery suppliers are also working on the company’s 4680 cell. In June, the EV automaker’s long-time battery partner Panasonic shipped the first 4680 samples to Tesla. The Japanese battery supplier started large-scale prototype production in May.

