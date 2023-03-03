By

Tesla China’s wholesale numbers for February 2023 have been released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). As per the CPCA, Tesla China sold a total of 74,402 Giga Shanghai-made vehicles in February.

It should be noted that Tesla China’s wholesale figures include vehicles that were sold in the domestic market and exported abroad. The February figures represent a 12.64% month-over-month improvement over January’s 66,051 wholesale units. They also represent a 31.65% increase from the 56,515 vehicles that Tesla China sold in February 2022.

Overall, data monitored by industry watchers show that Tesla China sold 140,453 Giga Shanghai-made vehicles in the first two months of the year. This represents a 20.71% improvement from the 116,360 units that were sold from January 2022 to February 2022.

Tesla China’s February numbers are quite impressive considering that the Model 3 line was reported to have been shut down in the final days of the month. The shutdown is expected to pave the way for improvements to the Model 3’s production line in Gigafactory Shanghai. February 2023 is also a short month with just 28 days.

News of upcoming Model 3 improvements have been abounding for some time now, especially following previous reports stating that Tesla is preparing for the rollout of an updated version of the all-electric sedan, an initiative reportedly codenamed “Project Highland.” The improvements for the Model 3 will reportedly include updates to the car’s exterior and interior, as well as its powertrain.

Recent news have also emerged suggesting that Tesla is currently engaged in “Project Juniper,” which reportedly involves an update to the Model Y crossover. Similar to “Protect Highland,” “Project Juniper” will reportedly feature updates to the vehicle’s exterior and interior, which should make the Model Y even more compelling for consumers, both in China’s domestic market and abroad.

Tesla China posts wholesale figures of 74,402 for February