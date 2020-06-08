Tesla China battery supplier CATL opens up about million-mile battery

Tesla China’s battery supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) has released details about its million-mile battery.

Company chairman and founder Zeng Yuqun revealed in an interview at CATL’s company headquarters in Ningde, China, that the new batteries would last sixteen years or 1.24 million miles, according to Bloomberg. The cost to produce the long-lasting batteries will be 10% higher than the ones currently being supplied to electric car manufacturers, including Tesla’s locally-produced Model 3. “If someone places an order, we are ready to produce,” said Zeng.

Tesla and CATL inked a two-year contract in February for the supply of batteries to Tesla’s Shanghai production facility. The supply contract extends from July 2020 to June 2022.

China-based CATL is currently adding a production facility in Germany that will also supply batteries for BMW, Volkswagen’s Audi unit, and Porsche, Zeng said in his interview. There are no plans to bring a production facility to the United States, but CATL is not counting out the possibility of a US plant in the future.

Tesla has been steadily working toward a million-mile battery pack, hoping to increase the lifespan of not only its electric cars but its energy products as well. The company acquired the help of Jeff Dahn, a battery researcher at Dalhousie University in Canada, to help with the development of long-lasting lithium-ion batteries. The current battery warranty for its fleet of electric vehicles varies between 100,000 miles to 150,000 miles, depending on the variant of the vehicle. More extended mileage warranties apply to the Model S and Model X, while the shortest belongs to the Model 3 and Model Y Standard or Standard Range+ vehicles. All warranties from Tesla are valid for eight years.

With a strong focus to produce a battery that is capable of a million miles of travel in an EV or twenty years of lifespan in its energy products, Tesla is expected to unveil the finer points of its long-lasting batteries at its upcoming “Battery Day.”

Zeng spoke highly of his relationship with Musk. “We’re getting along well, and he’s a fun guy,” he said. “He’s talking about cost all day long, and I’m making sure we have the solutions.”