Tesla’s million mile battery is a golden goose for large-scale energy projects

Tesla Energy is a sleeping giant, rarely considered by analysts covering TSLA stock and largely underrated compared to the company’s electric car business. But something in Tesla’s pipeline may very well be a big catalyst that can fully awaken the behemoth that is the company’s Energy division: the upcoming million-mile battery.

Tesla’s million-mile battery is starting to look very close to production. Patents filed by the company have seemingly teased details about its characteristics. Elon Musk himself has spoken highly about the next-generation batteries, and studies from physicist Jeff Dahn’s team of researchers at Dalhousie University have suggested that such milestones are feasible. Tesla also appears to be gathering the necessary pieces for a massive play on batteries, as hinted at by its acquisition of battery-centric firms like Maxwell and Hibar.

True to its namesake, the million-mile battery is expected to support an electric car for 1 million miles, making them last significantly longer on the roads than comparable petrol-powered vehicles. Such a battery will likely give EVs an even bigger edge compared to their fossil fuel-powered counterparts, especially in terms of practicality. After all, a car that rarely needs maintenance and lasts a million miles is a better buy than one that requires an oil change every 5,000 miles and lasts only about 300,000 miles with extreme care.

(Credit: Tesla)

Electric vehicles are not the only ones that will benefit from Tesla’s million-mile battery. Longer lasting batteries will also be extremely valuable for the company’s energy storage products, making them possibly last decades after their initial installation. This has a lot of positive implications for Tesla Energy, especially with regards to its grid-scale battery solutions. If Tesla’s batteries can match or outlast their fossil fuel-powered grid-scale counterparts, the company could very well see a spike in the demand for its battery storage solutions.

A good example of these benefits lies in how Tesla’s battery storage units are used to support communities that have no access to the power grid. With a million-mile battery, Tesla’s energy storage products could last for a very long time, practically ensuring that communities located off the beaten path could get access to sustainable power for decades.

Tesla Powerpacks were installed on a small town in the Philippines to help address frequent power outages in the area. (Credit: Solar Phils)

The value of Tesla’s battery storage products, such as its Powerpacks and Powerwalls, is only getting more and more prominent with time. Tesla’s projects in South Australia are proof of this. The Hornsdale Power Reserve has saved residents in the region from intermittent blackouts, and the company’s Powerwalls are now being used as the backbone of a 50,000-strong Virtual Power Plant initiative.

Tesla’s million-mile battery can very well be the key for the Powerwall, Powerpack, and Megapack to dominate in their respective segments. A scenario where a Tesla battery storage system lasts decades is not too farfetched either since batteries used for stationary storage are not subject to the same strains experienced by those used in the company’s high-performance electric cars. Tesla’s batteries are already proven to be quick, cost-effective, and high-quality. With the assurance that they will last for a very long time, there’s a good chance that numerous cities and countries across the globe will adopt them for their energy needs.

When this happens, the sleeping giant that is Tesla Energy will likely be awaked fully. Such a scenario bodes incredibly well for Tesla, especially since investing legends such as Ron Baron have estimated that the company’s Energy business has the potential to be worth $500 billion on its own, on par with Tesla’s electric car division. The million-mile battery could very well be the key to this.