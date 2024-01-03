By

Tesla China had a very busy and successful December 2023, with data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealing that the electric vehicle maker sold 94,139 Giga Shanghai-made vehicles during the fourth quarter’s final month. December 2023’s results represent Tesla China’s second-highest record, just behind November 2022’s 100,291 units.

Tesla China’s December 2023 results represent a 68.72% year-over-year and 14.2% month-over-month sales improvement. Overall, sales of Giga Shanghai-made vehicles reached 248,686 units in Q4 2023. That’s a 9.17% bump year-over-year and an 11.76% jump from the third quarter, as tracked by industry watchers such as CNEV Post.

$TSLA 🇨🇳

Big News: Tesla China delivered 94,139 vehicles in Dec.



– Through this, 2023 wholesale will be 947,742.



– Dec Retail sold more than 72,141 units, which sold more than 600,000 units in China's domestic market alone.



– Tesla China's performance is huge. It will deliver… pic.twitter.com/uyxgtIugmq — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) January 3, 2024

Tesla released its Q4 and FY 2023 vehicle production and delivery report yesterday, and it revealed that the company delivered a total of 484,507 vehicles globally during the fourth quarter. Considering Tesla China’s Q4 sales of 248,686 vehicles, it would appear that Giga Shanghai accounted for 51.33% of the company’s deliveries in the quarter. During Q3 2023, this number was 51.15%.

Overall, Tesla China sold a total of 947,742 Giga Shanghai-made vehicles during the year, which is 52.4% of Tesla’s 1,808,581 global deliveries in 2023. And while a good portion of these vehicles were exported to foreign territories, it shows that Giga Shanghai is practically operating at capacity. In Tesla’s Q3 2023 Update Letter, Giga Shanghai was listed with an estimated annual capacity of over 950,000 vehicles.

$TSLA 🇨🇳

Tesla China delivered 248,686 vehicles in Q4 2023.



That's its highest since the plant opened.



Applause for the crazy efficiency. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/UTREVh2MUW — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) January 3, 2024

Tesla China’s December and full year 2023 results suggest that Giga Shanghai is truly the electric vehicle maker’s largest factory by output, at least for now. This is quite impressive, especially considering the fact that Giga Shanghai only produces two vehicles today: the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y crossover.

Both vehicles are Tesla’s mainstream cars that comprise the lion’s share of the company’s vehicle production and deliveries. As per Tesla’s Q4 and FY 2023 vehicle production and delivery report, the company delivered 461,538 Model 3 and Model Y in the fourth quarter. And out of the 1,808,581 vehicles that Tesla sold in 2023, 1,739,707 were Model 3 and Model Y.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla China posts 2nd highest record in December with 94,139 wholesale units