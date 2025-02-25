Tesla China’s first FSD-inspired update gains wide acclaim

By

Tesla China has started rolling out some of its FSD features in China. And while the update is not being called Full Self-Driving by the electric vehicle maker, the reactions to the system’s real-world performance have been quite positive.

This was highlighted in recent social media posts showcasing the new Tesla update operating on public roads in China.

Not-an-FSD update:

As can be seen on Tesla China’s official website, the new advanced driver-assist features are bundled with software update 2024.45.32.12.

The biggest improvement in the update is the release of “Autopilot automatic assisted driving on urban roads,” which is very similar to FSD’s inner city streets driving capabilities.

“Using Autopilot automatic assisted driving on controlled roads (main roads where road users enter and exit through ramp entrances and ramp exits) and urban roads will guide the vehicle out of ramps and intersections according to the navigation route, and identify traffic lights at intersections to go straight, turn left, turn right, turn around, etc. It will also automatically change lanes according to speed and route. When the navigation route is not set, the optimal road will be selected according to the actual road conditions.”

Based on observations from Tesla watchers, the update currently being rolled out to China is v13.2.6. Thus, it is only available for AI4 vehicles.

First videos emerge:

While observations from China indicate that the “City Autopilot” update is not a zero-intervention system yet, initial impressions of the software’s capabilities have been very positive.

Videos of “City Autopilot” operating on China’s streets have garnered quite a lot of attention online, with some users on social media observing that the system is already pretty good at navigating the country’s traffic.

Following are the first videos of “FSD” in action in China.

FSD handles low-to-medium difficulty road conditions in China much better than I initially expected, with almost no difference compared to the U.S. pic.twitter.com/IMwNjZd94C — JacksonS (@shrmodelx) February 25, 2025

People are extremely enthusiastic about China’s FSD, with over 6,000 people watching the livestream. pic.twitter.com/hf5J93ona8 — JacksonS (@shrmodelx) February 25, 2025

FSD IN CHINA drive into the underground parking garage pic.twitter.com/DuriVrIjhN — Veo (@Veowow) February 25, 2025

FSD IN CHINA ：Enter the main road after passing through the gate pic.twitter.com/4TcyfTayji — Veo (@Veowow) February 25, 2025

After the lane change for standby, it makes a U-turn and even a lane change to reach the destination. pic.twitter.com/uTs1dUSa0C — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) February 25, 2025

FSD is also good at handling China’s leisurely country roads pic.twitter.com/iaYlySRyJR — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) February 25, 2025

FSD is trained and completed in China. It has to deal with a huge situation.🫠😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/aHAHmCGuRR — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) February 25, 2025

