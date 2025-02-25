Tesla China to start new Model Y deliveries on February 26

By

Deliveries of the new Tesla Model Y in China are expected to begin tomorrow, February 26, 2025.

The impending deliveries of the new Model Y were announced in a post on Tesla China’s official Weibo account.

The road towards first deliveries:

When the new Model Y was announced in China, Tesla noted that the first deliveries of the revamped all-electric crossover were expected to start around March 2025, pending regulatory approval.

Earlier this February, the new Model Y was included in a catalog of vehicles that qualify for purchase tax deductions, as noted in a CNEV Post report.

This suggested that the new Model Y had completed the full regulatory process for domestic sales in China.

On February 18, Tesla’s official social media accounts announced that the mass production of the new Model Y was starting at Gigafactory Shanghai.

Tesla watchers observed then that the estimated first deliveries of some new Model Y orders were showing February 2025 instead.

Tesla China’s announcement:

As per Tesla China’s official Weibo account, new Model Y deliveries will indeed be starting this February.

In its post, the electric vehicle maker noted that the first deliveries of the revamped all-electric crossover would be starting tomorrow, February 26, 2025.

“The first batch of new Model Y will be delivered soon! Have you received the pick-up notice for the new Model Y? Surprise, pick up the car now. Congratulations on getting your car. You will see it tomorrow! Raise your hand in the comment section. Let’s see who will be the first owner to mention the new Model Y tomorrow!” Tesla China wrote in its Weibo post.

Tesla China also included a hashtag on its post that translated to “#TheNewModelYwillOfficiallyStartDomesticDeliveryTomorrow#.”

The new Model Y:

Tesla China’s first deliveries of the new Model Y will be for the first edition of the vehicle, dubbed the “Launch Series.”

The new Tesla Model Y Launch Series is offered in Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) and All Wheel Drive (AWD) variants.

New Model Y Launch Series units are fitted with special equipment, such as a distinct rear badge, light projections, and other interior flourishes.

The Launch Series will also receive an additional two-year or 40,000-kilometer warranty.

Tesla China will continue selling the new Model Y’s Launch Series until the end of February.

