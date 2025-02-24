Tesla preparing FSD-style city streets driving update in China: report

By

Tesla is reportedly preparing to roll out a software update in China that would bring advanced driver-assist features similar to those offered by Full Self-Driving (Supervised) in the United States.

The report was initially shared by Bloomberg News, which cited a person reportedly familiar with the matter.

The alleged update:

As per Bloomberg‘s source, the update, which is expected to be rolled out soon, will reportedly allow Tesla owners in China to use advanced driver-assist features on city streets.

With the update in place, Teslas will reportedly be able to handle exits, intersections, traffic signals, turns, lane changes, and speed adjustments.

These features are very similar to FSD (Supervised), which is currently deployed in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

Who gets it:

The publication’s source claimed that Tesla China customers who purchased FSD will receive the upcoming update.

Bloomberg‘s source, however, did not indicate if the update will also be called “Full Self-Driving (Supervised).”

The upcoming city streets update will reportedly be rolled out to select models at first, before gradually expanding.

Musk’s China push:

Elon Musk has been looking to secure approval for FSD’s release in China for years.

During Tesla’s Q4 2024 earnings call, Musk shared some challenges that the company has been facing with regard to FSD’s release in China.

“We do have some challenges because they currently don’t allow us to transfer training video outside of China. And then the US government won’t let us do training in China. So, we’re in a bit of a bind there. It’s like a quandary,” Musk said.

